Murder, abuse, orgies: Series reveals depraved side of Armie Hammer’s family
Disgraced Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer allegedly subjected his ex Courtney Vucekovich to a horrific night of sadomasochistic sex — as well as a “degrading” sex act — she reveals in a new documentary. Vucekovich, 30, weeps on camera as she discusses her relationship with the actor in the Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer,” which premieres Sept. 2. Of the night that Hammer allegedly bound her up, Vucekovich says of herself: “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, behind your back, I mean, I had bruises, I hated it.” But the story of Hammer’s descent from Oscar hopeful to Hollywood reject...
How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online
A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
Julian Hammer: 5 Things To Know About Armie Hammer’s Grandfather
House of Hammer, a three-part documentary that started streaming on discovery+ September 2, examines the allegations of sexual abuse against actor Armie Hammer, 36. Armie’s aunt Casey Hammer appears in the doc and draws attention to Armie’s other family members who also have troubled pasts, including Armie’s late grandfather Julian Hammer, the son of late oil tycoon Armand Hammer. Some of Julian’s deepest and darkest secrets are exposed by his daughter Casey in the documentary. Here’s everything you need to know about Julian that we learned from House of Hammer.
Armie Hammer Is Sober and 'Preparing Himself' for Explosive 'House of Hammer' Documentary, Source Says
Armie Hammer is gearing up for the release of the explosive three-part House of Hammer docuseries, which aims to shine a light on the disgraced actor and the whole Hammer family. A source tells ET that Hammer is trying to "prepare himself as much as he can" for what's to come when the doc airs September 2.
Sober Armie Hammer is shacking up at one of Robert Downey Jr.’s homes
Robert Downey Jr. continues to be a major source of support for Armie Hammer amid his ongoing scandal, Page Six has learned. Vanity Fair reported Downey, 57, footed the bill for Hammer’s Florida rehab stint last year. Now sources tell us that Hammer has been shacking up in one of Downey Jr.’s “extra houses.” The “Call Me By Your Name” actor, 36, has been spotted around Venice, Calif. “He’s sober and has been spending a lot of time with good friends and with his kids,” the source said. Reps for the stars did not get back to us about Hammer’s whereabouts — or what...
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death
Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
Jerry Hall Has Glam Girls' Day with Daughter Georgia May Jagger After Finalizing Rupert Murdoch Divorce
Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger are hitting the town in matching glam. On Tuesday, the glamorous mother-daughter duo made their way to the BLEACH London US flagship salon in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the brand's new bond-building, hair-strengthening Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner. For the...
Chris Rock: Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister calls comedian’s joke about murder ‘horrible’ and ‘distasteful’
Chris Rock has been criticised by Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya Brown, for joking about the murder of her sibling in relation to his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year.During the Phoenix, Arizona, leg of his stand-up tour over the weekend, Rock revealed that the Academy had approached him to host the Oscars next year, an offer he declined. The Academy declined to comment when approached by The Independent.Rock told his audience that returning to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant”.Brown Simpson was murdered after...
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Wendy Williams had to be told several times her show had been canceled, execs say
Wendy Williams didn't know that her long-running talk show had been canceled, despite repeated communication that her tenure at the head of the program had come to an end following a months-long back-and-forth over health issues, said executives behind The Wendy Williams Show. In a new interview with The Hollywood...
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally, and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox – the relationship came to a close shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her...
Accuser Urges D.A. to 'Immediately Arrest' Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears amid Molestation Lawsuit
Jane Doe asked the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in a letter Monday to "end the stream [of] depravity committed by" Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears The woman accusing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child sexual abuse is asking for their immediate arrest in a new letter to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. In a letter obtained by PEOPLE that's dated Monday, the anonymous plaintiff, going by Jane Doe, asked Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to "immediately arrest and prosecute" Haddish, 42, and Spears, 47,...
SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder
Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Armie Hammer’s Aunt Gets Candid About How She Felt When ‘Cannibal’ Accusations Were Leveled Against The Actor
Armie Hammer's aunt reflects on learning of the allegations against her nephew.
Armie Hammer’s Former Partner Shares Bombshell Biting Story In New House Of Hammer Documentary
Discovery+'s new documentary House of Hammer already features an intense biting story from Armie Hammer's former partner.
