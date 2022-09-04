Read full article on original website
Mary Vieira
3d ago
How can these celebrities fall in love with different men so quickly. Don’t they have any self respect it’s all about the money.
Reply
5
Related
Heather Rae Young responds to critic who said she made being Tarek El Moussa's wife 'her entire personality'
Heather Rae Young had choice words for a social media user who made a comment about her on Twitter. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old "Selling Sunset" star, who is married to "Flip or Flop" alum Tarek El Moussa, replied to a social media user who tweeted, "Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality."
Fans Think Christina Hall Is ‘More Authentic’ With Josh Hall Than She Was While Married to Tarek El Moussa
Fans think that Christina Hall is 'more authentic' with her new husband Josh Hall than she was in her marriage to her 'Flip or Flop' star ex, Tarek El Moussa.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Rocks Leggings While Cradling Baby Bump & Filming ‘Selling Sunset’
Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, looked thrilled during a recent day of filming Selling Sunset. The pregnant star showed off her growing baby bump in a flattering outfit that included a gray and white patterned short-sleeved button-down sweater and light blue leggings that had open zippers at the bottom. She also rocked leopard print slippers and accessorized with dangling earrings as her long blonde hair was partly down and partly braided on the top of her head.
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed’s Leaked Recording of Yve Allegedly Shows Proof of an Abusive Marriage
A leaked recording of '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 cast member, Yve Arellano allegedly abusing Mohamed Abdelhamed surfaces after she was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Check out the full recording here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princess Diana’s Boyfriend Dodi Fayed’s Apartment Has Remained Untouched, Just the Way He Left It Before His Death
More than two decades after the fatal car crash in Paris Dodi Fayed's apartment, where he and Princess Diana spent time together, was kept the same as he left it.
Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Denies Reports They Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga a Bill for Skipping Their Wedding
Shutting down the rumors. Luis “Louie” Ruelas shut down reports that his wife, Teresa Giudice, requested money from her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for missing their wedding on Saturday, August 6. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and […]
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her Beloved Cat Milo
Fans who have followed former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff through the years will remember that before she and husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their beloved family dog Moose into the family, there was feline sidekick Milo. Absent from Roloff's social media posts for some time now, the former TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional update about her cat.
PETS・
I ditched my bridesmaids on my wedding day – it cost me a friendship but saved me thousands, so I have no regrets
WALKING down the aisle with an entourage of blushing bridesmaids is most brides’ dream. But for newlywed Zoe Wells it sounded like a nightmare. The 30-year-old marketing executive from Rushton, Northants, banned bridesmaids from her May wedding to husband Jordan, 29, a software engineer — to save cash and swerve any dramas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fired-up ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Demand TLC Hold Kody Brown Accountable for on-Camera Behavior
'Sister Wives' fans demand TLC hold Kody Brown accountable for his on-camera behavior towards former wife Christine in a season 17 trailer.
90 Day Fiance’s Chuck Potthast Makes Big Money! See Elizabeth’s Dad’s Net Worth
90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast found himself financially supporting his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, following his big move to America on season 5 of the flagship series. After paying for a lavish American wedding and second ceremony in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, TLC viewers watched on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Andrei asked his real estate mogul father-in-law for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business. While Libby’s dad is a successful businessman, what is the father of seven’s net worth? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about how Chuck makes his money and more.
'Flip or Flop' star Christina Hall and Josh Hall had a second intimate wedding celebration in Maui
Christina Hall said on Instagram that she and Josh exchanged vows in front of family and friends, writing: "My dream man on the dreamiest island."
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Claims Yve Was Having an Affair With a Man Named Mike
'90 Day Fiancé' star, Mohamed Abdelhamed believes his wife, Yve Arellano, was cheating on him with a man named Mike. Here's everything we know about the alleged affair.
Heather Rae Young Slams Troll Who Says Husband Tarek El Moussa Is Her ‘Entire Personality’: ‘It’s Called True Love’
No shame when it comes to love. Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) clapped back after a troll claimed her marriage to Tarek El Moussa has become her sole focus. The Selling Sunset star, 34, chimed in with a candid response after a critic tweeted, “Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality,” on Sunday, August 21. “No girl, It’s called true love,” Heather replied on Thursday, August 25. “That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.”
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day
As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Ticket to Paradise’ star Julia Roberts pays tribute to her family at movie premiere with sentimental dress
Julia Roberts made a statement at the "Ticket to Paradise" London premiere on Wednesday, wearing a dress with designs meaningful to her and her family. The actress wore a black Alexander McQueen dress with the words "love," "hope" and "darling" embroidered throughout. The dress also featured her children’s initials, as well as their birth years; hearts with arrows going through them; her and her husband’s initials "JR+HM": and the year they got married.
'Bridezilla' Refuses to Invite Stepsisters to Wedding
Should family always be invited to a wedding celebration?. Weddings are meant to be a joyous occasion, but they can go south very quickly when family politics get involved. To add to the complication, most households aren't black and white. Many consist of blended families, meaning that there are step-siblings, step-parents, and the like that make up a household.
Fox News
785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 13