HOUSTON (CW39) — The man authorities have named the “Big Shades Bandit” has struck again with his third bank robbery in the Houston area. The FBI Violent Crime Task Force released new surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of someone recognizing him, while Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO