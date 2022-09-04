Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates update: Huge mail theft issue in Houston area sparks new investigation team
HOUSTON – Mail theft has become so rampant in Houston. The United States Postal Inspection Service has created a Houston mail theft jump team to investigate and try to stop the theft of mail and robberies of mail carriers. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team first exposed this problem back in May and has new numbers on the troubling crime.
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston Residents
Buying a home in the minority community has been hard, especially for families in Houston and Harris County. Banks have provided unfair lending practices targeting this group. Recently, the Kinder Institute at Rice University wrote:
houstonpublicmedia.org
Residents and advocates are hopeful for change as the DOJ begins investigating illegal dumping in Houston
Huey German-Wilson has been trying to clean up the illegal dumping in her Northeast Houston neighborhood for years. "We’ve seen some really horrible things in terms of illegal dumping," she said. This has included medical waste, boats, half a car, and 200 tires, according to German-Wilson, who is president...
Houston-area leaders call for 'sensible gun legislation' as homicide rate climbs
Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to call for universal background checks, a ban on 3D-printed guns, prohibiting anyone under 21 from buying assault weapons, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Harris County judge candidate Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, local leaders announce law enforcement… | Houston
Harris County judge candidate Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, local leaders announce law enforcement…. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
fox26houston.com
Utility assistance available for households behind on power bills
HOUSTON - A tsunami of utility shutoffs is expected across the country, as millions of households have fallen behind on utility bills amid higher prices and the heatwave. 20 million households nationwide are behind on utility bills, by an average of $792, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
Click2Houston.com
Several streets shut down, people evacuated after suspicious package found at downtown Houston building, police say
HOUSTON – Several streets in downtown Houston are being temporarily shut down as police investigate a suspicious package found at a building, according to Houston police. The Wells Fargo Building in the 1000 block of Louisiana, where the package was found, has also been evacuated, police said. The intersections...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Great-grandmother waiting on paperwork to reconstruct home damaged by Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON - More than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey, a Houston woman is receiving some much-needed help. As we first reported 2 weeks ago, 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs has been living in a heavily damaged home ever since Hurricane Harvey. The great-grandmother doesn’t have insurance and has been living in the damaged home off Bay Cedar Drive for about 35 years.
fox26houston.com
Process of registering a dog as dangerous in Harris County has victims of attacks upset
HOUSTON - Sierra Gaines says her son is still traumatized from the dog attack that happened in front of their Spring home in 2020. Police documents show it happened in December of that year. Gaines says as she was driving towards her house, she heard her then 8-year-old son screaming...
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New COVID-19 cases continue steady decline as wastewater viral count spikes
New coronavirus cases declined in the first week of September, but the wastewater viral load hints at a possible resurgence. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Houston’s average wastewater viral load rose to 583% of the baseline as of Sept. 6—or 5.83 times higher than the COVID-19 viral count of July 2020—a 48.88% increase over the previous week’s baseline, according to the Texas Medical Center.
fox26houston.com
FBI looking for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing 3 Houston banks
HOUSTON - The FBI needs your help finding a man dubbed as the "Big Shades Bandit" accused of robbing three Houston banks. Officials say the unidentified man was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank hit on June 29, 2022, at First Convenience Bank inside a Fiesta on Mykawa Rd. He robbed another First Convenience Bank on S. Gessner on August 13, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON — Omar Ursin, the deputy constable who was shot and killed last month while picking up food for his family, will be laid to rest Thursday. His funeral will be held at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North. There will be a public viewing...
cw39.com
‘Big Shades Bandit’ robs third bank, now has $5,000 reward for arrest
HOUSTON (CW39) — The man authorities have named the “Big Shades Bandit” has struck again with his third bank robbery in the Houston area. The FBI Violent Crime Task Force released new surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of someone recognizing him, while Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect
HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
Car crashes into popular restaurant with customers inside on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A crash is under investigation after a driver slammed into a popular restaurant while customers were inside, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. at Komchop on Westheimer near Highway 6. We're told the driver crashed into the restaurant while...
9 businesses that opened in Sugar Land, Missouri City this summer
Poke Burri is one of the latest restaurants to emerge in Sugar Land with its Sept. 2 opening date. Eight other new businesses have opened throughout the summer. (Courtesy Poke Burri) Sugar Land and Missouri City have seen many new businesses emerge throughout the summer, including spas, a school, restaurants...
City working to repair main water break at Gessner Road and Richmond Avenue
A waterlogged traffic hazard might slow you down if you're going through this southwest Houston intersection.
fox26houston.com
South Carolina stalking suspect killed by officers in Houston identified
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified the suspect who was shot to death by members of a task force at an apartment complex in Houston on Friday morning. Harrison Brown was wanted for aggravated robbery out of South Carolina, according to Houston Police. Brown, 33, was also accused of stalking a female and shooting at the house she was in, according to Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina.
defendernetwork.com
Blowback continues over Second Baptist Church politically charged sermon
One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. “I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together for city and county,” Young said before being interrupted by a standing ovation. “All the figures are somewhat mushy.”
Comments / 14