Toronto-Baltimore Runs
Orioles first. Cedric Mullins flies out to deep right center field to Raimel Tapia. Adley Rutschman called out on strikes. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Ryan Mountcastle doubles, advances to 3rd. Anthony Santander scores. Gunnar Henderson walks. Kyle Stowers grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. 1...
Miami-Philadelphia Runs
Marlins first. Charles Leblanc singles to third base. Garrett Cooper singles to left center field. Charles Leblanc to second. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Garrett Cooper out at second. Charles Leblanc to third. Joey Wendle reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Avisail Garcia out at second. Charles Leblanc scores. Jacob Stallings pops out to shortstop to Edmundo Sosa.
Boston-Tampa Bay Runs
Rays fifth. Francisco Mejia doubles to right field. Ji-Man Choi flies out to deep right center field to Rob Refsnyder. Francisco Mejia to third. Taylor Walls singles to shallow infield. Francisco Mejia scores. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. Taylor Walls to third. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow right field, Trevor Story to Triston Casas.
Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs second. Nelson Velazquez singles to shallow left field. Yan Gomes singles to shortstop. Nelson Velazquez to second. P.J. Higgins singles to center field. Yan Gomes to third. Nelson Velazquez scores. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield. P.J. Higgins out at second. 1 run,...
Aquino hits 2 home runs, Reds beat Cubs 7-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit two more home runs against the Cubs and helped the Cincinnati Reds pull away from Chicago 7-1 Wednesday night. Mike Minor (4-10), pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2014 with Atlanta, gave up 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings but just one run. The 34-year-old lefty is 3-0 in his last four starts after losing a career-worst eight straight decisions. The Cubs hit into three double plays and lost for the fourth time in five games.
Altuve scores on wild pitch in 10th, Astros beat Texas 4-3
HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Texas intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases with two outs, and Jonathan Hernández (1-2) uncorked a wild first pitch to Alex Bregman, allowing Altuve to sprint home. Hector Neris (5-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win. Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single in the fourth, and Kyle Tucker added a two-run homer in the sixth for Houston, tying the game at 3-all.
3 home runs not enough for Diamondbacks in loss to Padres
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over...
