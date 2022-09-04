Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police arrest public administrator in connection to journalist death
Investigators are serving search warrants related to the Sept. 3 homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Local official arrested in Nevada reporter's slaying
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found dead outside his home.
Nevada County Official Arrested in Connection to Murder of Las Vegas Reporter Jeff German
Police have arrested a Nevada county official in connection to the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, the Review-Journal reported Wednesday. The arrest comes 3 days after German was killed in a stabbing. Robert Telles was arrested soon after police served a warrant on his home and vehicle...
Police search county official’s home in connection with journalist’s homicide investigation
Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German
Las Vegas police working 'non-stop' to solve reporter Jeff German's death, release new footage
LAS VEGAS — Additional surveillance footage was released Tuesday afternoon at a news conference where authorities reassured the public that investigators were working "non-stop" to solve the weekend killing of journalist Jeff German. "I want to extend our deepest condolences to Jeff's family and friends, as well as everyone that worked with him in the...
news3lv.com
Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Clark County Administrator Rob Telles Arrested In Killing Of Vegas Reporter Jeff German
The elected official was taken into custody in the death of a journalist who'd been investigating him.
LVMPD: 'Tremendous progress made' on investigation involving journalist's death
LVMPD's Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau will discuss the ongoing homicide investigation of longtime Las Vegas journalist and investigative reporter Jeff German in a public briefing.
news3lv.com
Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
A Woman Was Arrested At A Las Vegas Airport & She Blamed It On Being 'So Good Looking'
A young woman is facing charges after she allegedly skipped out on her tab at the Las Vegas airport last week, though she apparently told police that she was being arrested for being too "good looking." Hend Bustami, 28, has been charged with violating airport conduct for an alleged dine-and-dash...
Police: Suspect in journalist's murder was possibly 'casing the area'
We're getting a first look at a person considered a suspect in the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German over the weekend.
news3lv.com
Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas police search for man who broke into business with a crowbar
Las Vegas police describe the man as white between ages 35 and 45, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a blue hat with a white insignia on the bill.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Neighborhood reaction after police serve search warrant at home of Robert Telles
Neighborhood reaction after police serve search warrant at home of Robert Telles. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was...
Police with DMV arrest Las Vegas man who sold stolen vehicle for $14k on OfferUp
Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said they arrested a Las Vegas man who allegedly sold a stolen vehicle online. Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was apprehended.
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas home
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside home
news3lv.com
Woman accused of killing son outside Las Vegas reaches guilty plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas has reached a guilty plea agreement, according to court records. An agreement was entered on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the case of Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.
Suspect in Laurens Co. murder arrested in Las Vegas
A man wanted in connection with a deadly Laurens County shooting in early July has been arrested in Las Vegas.
Man in motorized wheelchair hit, injured in North Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash that injured a man riding in a motorized wheelchair while attempting to cross a road. It happened on Wednesday when police said the man was crossing Craig Road outside of a crosswalk. The man who is believed to be in either his 60s […]
kkoh.com
Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Being Too Attractive
A woman who was arrested at the airport in Las Vegas last week, for skipping out on a restaurant bill, says the real reason she was busted is because she’s so good looking. Hend Bustami who had been sleeping near a security checkpoint and arguing with TSA officers about it, says she was being harassed because the cops had never seen anyone as pretty as her. She also reportedly has an outstanding warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court.
