Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Crime & Safety
Reno-Gazette Journal

Las Vegas police working 'non-stop' to solve reporter Jeff German's death, release new footage

LAS VEGAS — Additional surveillance footage was released Tuesday afternoon at a news conference where authorities reassured the public that investigators were working "non-stop" to solve the weekend killing of journalist Jeff German. "I want to extend our deepest condolences to Jeff's family and friends, as well as everyone that worked with him in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dina Titus
Steve Sisolak
Wayne Newton
news3lv.com

Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Public Safety
kkoh.com

Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Being Too Attractive

A woman who was arrested at the airport in Las Vegas last week, for skipping out on a restaurant bill, says the real reason she was busted is because she’s so good looking. Hend Bustami who had been sleeping near a security checkpoint and arguing with TSA officers about it, says she was being harassed because the cops had never seen anyone as pretty as her. She also reportedly has an outstanding warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheWrap

