IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Iowa State head into Saturday’s Cy-Hawk Game at Kinnick Stadium off season-opening wins, but the moods in Iowa City and Ames are decidedly different this week. Hawkeyes fans watched their team sputter offensively against South Dakota State, and predictable calls for a new starting quarterback followed. Not happening. Coach Kirk Ferentz said he’s sticking with Spencer Petras. Cyclones fans, meanwhile, are celebrating new quarterback Hunter Dekkers after his sensational performance against Southeast Missouri State in his first start. Iowa has won six straight in the series since the Cyclones last won at Kinnick in 2014. This will be the first time in three meetings that neither team is ranked.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO