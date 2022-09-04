Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
NOTES - No. 6 Hawkeyes Set for 2 Games at Grant
Watch Live | Providence Live Stats | Providence Watch Live | UMASS Live Stats | UMASS Complete Notes (PDF) The sixth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team continues its home slate this weekend, hosting two games at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes host Providence at 2 p.m. (CT) on Friday for Fan Appreciation Day and No. 22 Massachusetts on Sunday at 1 p.m. for Kids’ Day. Admission is free.
hawkeyesports.com
XC Notebook: Big Ten Preview
The University of Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday for the Big Ten Preview. The meet is hosted by Michigan at the U-M Golf Course. The women’s 6,000-meter race begins at 8:30am CT, while the men’s 6,000-meter race starts at 9:15am CT. Live results will be found at pttiming.com.
hawkeyesports.com
NOTEBOOK: Iowa Travels for Cy-Hawk Game, UNI
The University of Iowa women’s soccer team battles a pair of in-state foes on the road. On Thursday, Iowa kicks off the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series with a match at Iowa State. Start time is set for 6 p.m. (CT). Then, the Hawkeyes head to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to take on UNI at 1 p.m. (CT) on Sunday.
Vibe upbeat around Cyclones' QB, not so much around Iowa's
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Iowa State head into Saturday’s Cy-Hawk Game at Kinnick Stadium off season-opening wins, but the moods in Iowa City and Ames are decidedly different this week. Hawkeyes fans watched their team sputter offensively against South Dakota State, and predictable calls for a new starting quarterback followed. Not happening. Coach Kirk Ferentz said he’s sticking with Spencer Petras. Cyclones fans, meanwhile, are celebrating new quarterback Hunter Dekkers after his sensational performance against Southeast Missouri State in his first start. Iowa has won six straight in the series since the Cyclones last won at Kinnick in 2014. This will be the first time in three meetings that neither team is ranked.
hawkeyesports.com
Beth Goetz Named Deputy Athletics Director and COO
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Athletics Department has named Beth Goetz as Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The announcement was made Wednesday by Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. Goetz will replace Barbara Burke, who previously announced she will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
hawkeyesports.com
Mandy Gardner Named Assistant Softball Coach
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Mandy Gardner has been named an assistant coach with the Iowa Softball program, head coach Renee Gillispie announced on Tuesday. Gardner joins the Hawkeyes after a stint as an assistant coach at UC San Diego. In the 2022 season, she helped the Tritons’ pitching staff lead the Big West Conference in strikeouts and was second in ERA. Gardner coached two pitchers to Big West All-Conference team honors in her one year at UCSD. One of those pitchers being Jada Cecil, who was named the conference’s Pitcher of the Year and was a Top 10 Finalist for Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year after winning 20 games and posting a 1.88 ERA in her rookie season.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Closes Out Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Iowa men’s golf team moved up to 12th place to finish play at the Fighting Irish Classic on Monday afternoon. Senior Mac McClear continued to ascend the leaderboard, shooting 69 (-1) in the third round to finish one-under par (209) for the tournament.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit names Iowa specialist among top-performing players of Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit has rolled out his top-performing players from Week 1, and the Iowa Hawkeyes have themselves a representative on the list. In typical Iowa fashion, though, it’s the punter — Tory Taylor — who’s being highlighted by Herbie. That’s just so Iowa, isn’t it? And...
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa company looking to ‘revolutionize’ the housing market
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The housing market has soared this year, according to Forbes. And real estate company Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going.
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident
The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
KCCI.com
Police: 19-year-old sent illicit photos of himself to an Iowa child
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he enticed a minor living in Ottumwa. Austin Jacob Kilberger, 19, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony; enticing a minor under age 13, a class C felony; and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor.
KCRG.com
La Porte City residents work to save golf & country club days before it’s set to close
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - To many, the La Porte City Gold & Country Club is a place rich with history, memories, and camaraderie within the small town. That’s why they are doing everything they can to gather the $400,000 to save it before September 10th. Matt Craft...
WPMI
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
KCRG.com
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
