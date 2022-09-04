Read full article on original website
Report: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' Immediate Response to CM Punk's Media Scrum Comments
CM Punk opened the All Out post-show media scrum with scathing statements about Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and AEW's executive vice presidents (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks). After going into detail about his situation with Cabana, while denying all of the rumors that he tried to force Cabana out of AEW once he arrived in the company, he called out Page for hinting at the situation on TV and the EVPs.
Hangman Page and Colt Cabana Seemingly Respond to CM Punk's Comments
AEW All Out went off the air around midnight eastern time, but the real show was just getting started. The regular post-event press conference kicked off with AEW World Champion CM Punk immediately addressing his long-running issues with former friend Colt Cabana, while also shining light on his current beef with "Hangman" Adam Page. On top of that, Punk also ran down AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, claiming that they "couldn't manage a Target." These comments reportedly led to a "physical altercation" between Punk and the Young Bucks, which required the men to be separated by security.
AEW: Did The Young Bucks Address the CM Punk Fight on Being The Elite?
AEW's hit YouTube series Being The Elite finally dropped its latest episode on Tuesday following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view and the alleged backstage fight involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, CM Punk and Ace Steel. The incident occurred following a media scrum where Punk blasted the EVPs and Hangman Page for allegedly telling the media lies about him trying to force Colt Cabana out of the promotion. After explaining the situation with Cabana following their lawsuit several years back, Punk said, "What did I ever do to deserve an empty-headed f—ing dumb f— like Adam Page to go out on national television and go into business for himself? For what... didn't go a g—n thing."
AEW Suspensions, CM Punk Situation Will Reportedly Be Addressed on AEW Dynamite Tonight
AEW handed down suspensions to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and a number of backstage officials for the backstage fight that took place following the post-All Out media scrum on Sunday night. Numerous details about the incident have since been reported on, though none of the people involved nor Tony Khan have officially commented on the situation. There's also no word yet on what will happen to AEW World Champion CM Punk and backstage coach Ace Steel, both of whom were heavily involved in the incident as Punk's scrum comments sparked the outrage from Omega and the Bucks while Steel allegedly escalated the situation by throwing a chair at Nick Jackson and biting Omega.
Shawn Michaels Receives New Promotion From WWE
The Heartbreak Kid is moving up in WWE once again. Shawn Michaels, one of the biggest stars in WWE's history, has been running things for NXT for some time now, taking over after the departure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Now, Triple H is running creative for all of WWE, and he's handing more responsibility to Michaels moving forward into this new era of the entire company, as well as NXT.
CM Punk and Top AEW Talent Reportedly Involved in a "Physical Altercation" After All Out
All Elite Wrestling has been subject to a chaotic summer, and Sunday's pay-per-view was no exception. Following weeks of unscripted promos, locker room feuds, and emergency talent meetings, tensions seemingly boiled over after AEW All Out went off the air. Newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk kicked off the post-show press conference by immediately addressing his situation with Colt Cabana, a former friend of his who he had a messy falling out with. From there, Punk blasted AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, criticizing them for not knowing "how to manage a target" and accusing them of painting him in a bad light with the media.
AEW: Tony Khan Strips CM Punk and The Elite of All Their Championships
AEW President Tony Khan opened this week's AEW Dynamite by confirming that both AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been stripped of their championships as a result of the locker room brawl they took part in after All Out on Sunday night. The trios titles will be awarded to the winner of Death Triangle vs. Best Friends that evenign on Dynamite, while the new world champion will be crowned via a six-man single elimination tournament.
Major Changes Made to AEW Dynamite
The future of All Elite Wrestling will become a little clearer tonight. While Sunday's AEW All Out seemed to operate as planned, the post-show press conference sent the young promotion into a frenzy. Re-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk blasted many of his peers including former rival "Hangman" Adam Page and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, which spurred a backstage confrontation. The Bucks reportedly kicked down Punk's locker room door when he didn't answer, and things quickly turned physical. Punk and trainer Ace Steel came to blows with Omega and the Bucks, leaving Nick Jackson knocked loopy and Omega with a bite mark.
Malakai Black Reportedly Granted AEW Release
Malakai Black has been granted his conditional release from AEW, according to a new report from Fightful Select. News broke last month that Black had requested his release despite being on a long-term contract with the young promotion, though his request was denied. It was then reported that Black had been talked out of his request, only for him to signify he was leaving to the NOW Arena crowd after a six-man tag team match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. Tony Khan refused to comment on his status in the post-show media scrum.
Tony Khan Addresses Malakai Black's AEW Status
Have fans seen the last of Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling? The House of Black leader was the subject of speculation this weekend, as Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc reported that Black had requested his release from AEW due to concerns about his mental health "due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character." Fightful Select updated this report by confirming Black's unhappiness, but clarified that tensions between the wrestler and AEW had been "smoothed over to some degree." Regardless, that report could not confirm Black's AEW status.
Latest Report on CM Punk's Future in AEW
CM Punk found himself at the center of controversy at All Out on Sunday night, and it had nothing to do with him winning back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the show's main event. Punk's explosive comments during the post-show media scrum instantly became headline news, as did the alleged fight that took place in his locker room afterward involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel. Numerous reports and details about the incident have since been made public, though none of the people involved have commented publicly. News that a legal situation could be brewing from it popped up on Tuesday morning.
John Cena Shares Image From AEW All Out
John Cena may be a World Wrestling Entertainment lifer, but that hasn't stopped All Elite Wrestling from making the odd reference to the other company's franchise player. CM Punk has utilized Cena's Five-Knuckle Shuffle during a pay-per-view match, MJF has alluded to Cena's "hustle, loyalty, and respect" monicker in a televised promo, and Max Caster has even name-dropped Cena during one of his entrance raps. Caster in particular has drawn multiple comparisons to Cena due to his freestyle gimmick, which bears resemble to Cena's early Doctor of Thuganomics monicker from his first years in WWE.
WWE's Reported Plans for Braun Strowman Following His WWE Raw Return
Braun Strowman made his surprise return to the WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw, attacking the four tag teams in the No.1 contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships and eventually powerslamming Angelo Dawkins through the commentary table. He then explained in a backstage interview that he'll be on this week's Friday Night SmackDown as well. PWInsider is now reporting that Strowman will be a member of the Blue Brand going forward and that he'll be positioned as a babyface.
New Details Revealed on CM Punk's Serious Injury From All Out
It's been a rather chaotic past few days for All Elite Wrestling, and things seem to be getting worse before they get any better. The latest detail emanating from the CM Punk and AEW turmoil is an update on Punk's injury, which hasn't been confirmed by Punk or AEW but has now been confirmed by several sources, including Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Their latest report says that Punk's injury is believed to have been from his dive during the match and is thought to be serious. In fact, it's serious enough that despite any suspensions or punishment from comments made and the reported brawl, the Title situation would still have to be addressed.
Report: The Elite's Side of What Happened in the Locker Room Brawl With CM Punk
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were handed suspensions and stripped of the AEW World Trios Championships for being involved in the locker room brawl with CM Punk on Sunday night after the All Out pay-per-view. Punk blasted the three for allegedly spreading lies about Punk trying to get Colt Cabana fired from the promotion, which he vehemently denied. After explaining his situation with Cabana, Punk said, "There's people who call themselves EVPs that should've f—ing known better. This s— was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—ing friends, I f—ing get it. I stuck up for that guy more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn't. And it was my decision not to."
CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks Removed From AEW Intro
All Elite Wrestling is moving forward without CM Punk and The Elite. That's not to say that the four men will never be back in an AEW ring, but for the time being, Tony Khan's young promotion is not acknowledging the aforementioned men. In the opening signature of AEW Dynamite, Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were nowhere to be seen. On top of that, Punk was completely absent from the highlights of MJF's return segment. Fans who watched AEW All Out will know that MJF and Punk had a stare down to end the pay-per-view.
Dominik Mysterio Joins The Judgement Day and WWE Fans Have Jokes
After attacking Edge and betraying his father at Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio arrived on this week's Monday Night Raw alongside the other members of Judgement Day. Edge kicked off the show to call out Dominik, prompting Rhea Ripley to walk out and imply she had "made Dominik a man." He then arrived with his hair slicked back and wearing black from head to toe. Domink then drove Rey Mysterio into an attack from Ripley while Finn Balor and Damian Priest jumped Edge in the ring.
Report: Even More Details About the CM Punk, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega Backstage Altercation Emerge
CM Punk's explosive comments made during the All Out post-show media scrum resulted in a backstage confrontation with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, according to multiple reports that have dropped over the past 24 hours. Fightful Select dropped a bunch of new details on Monday night, many of which lined up with reports from PWInsider and DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen.
Ronda Rousey Argues She Doesn't Need Another Championship in WWE
Ronda Rousey doesn't think she needs to be a champion in WWE again. The UFC Hall of Famer has held gold in the company twice, first as Raw Women's Champion from 2018-2019 and the SmackDown Women's Championship from this year's WrestleMania Backlash to Money in the Bank. Her reign abruptly ended in early July when Liv Morgan cashed in Money in the Bank and her attempt to win back the title at SummerSlam controversially ended when she forced Morgan to tap out with an armbar but still had her shoulders counted to the mat for a pinfall.
WWE's Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. Score Bloody Win Against NXT's Toxic Attraction
WWE's Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. faced NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance at Worlds Collide, and at one point they were quite close to taking those Titles for themselves, but their shot was ruined by Toxic Attraction. That led to a match between the two teams during tonight's NXT, and Doudrop and Nikki were out for some payback. Unfortunately, the match didn't start out that smoothly for Doudrop and Nikki, as Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were in control for a substantial part of the match. Doudrop and Nikki would rally though and come back with a vengeance, and while Doudrop was sporting some blood from her nose afterwards, she and Nikki came away with the win, and now perhaps Toxic will look for some payback on Monday Night Raw.
