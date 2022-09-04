ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 1

Related
musictimes.com

Jay-Z Refuses to Be 'Shamed' Over Massive Net Worth: 'We Killed To Have Our Space Here'

Jay-Z is wealthy and he knows it. He's not allowing anyone to make him feel bad about it either. After dropping a four-minute verse on the title track of DJ Khaled's latest album, "God Did," that was nearly instantly adored, rap veteran Jay-Z joined Khaled, journalists Rob Markman and Ari Melber, and others for an even rarer public discussion inspired by the song via Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night. Jay-Z was clear on it about his wealth, putting it out there that he cannot be shamed for being wealthy.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Rains On JAY-Z ‘GOD DID’ Parade: ‘It’s Not A [Top 10 Hov Verse]’

Joe Budden doesn’t think JAY-Z’s feature on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” ranks among his finest verses, despite the widespread praise the song has garnered. The New Jersey native and his Joe Budden Podcasts co-hosts discussed Hov’s show-stealing verse during a recent episode of the show. Although Budden admitted the verse is “phenomenal,” he shut down the notion that it belongs in the Marcy mogul’s top 10 performances of all time.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Ari Melber
Person
Mike Wallace
Person
Louis Farrakhan
Person
Lil Wayne
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Msnbc#Spotify Apple Music#Twitter Spaces#The Cornell Law School
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Page Six

Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t

It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy