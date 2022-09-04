BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a rainy Labor Day and with grounds still saturated from the stormy weekend, you’ve probably noticed some flooding on the streets. But, in between pops of rain is when Birmingham Public Works Crews hit the streets to clean out backed up inlets. They’re doing this to try to prevent local flooding, but with so much rain, there’s only so much they can do.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO