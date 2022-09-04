Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
Search underway for missing Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
thebamabuzz.com
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — TaxxWiz and Ride Resorts win a combined $75,000 in Alabama Launchpad competition
Two Birmingham-based startups earned a combined $75,000 in funding at the Alabama Launchpad Cycle 2, 2022, Finale on Aug. 30. Nine finalists competed in the event, which included concept-stage and early-seed-stage components. Hosted by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), the Cycle 2 competition was held at Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.
pctonline.com
Waynes Announces Acquisition of Birmingham-Based American Pest Control
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham-based Waynes Pest Control expands with the acquisition of American Pest Control, headquartered in Vestavia Hills, Ala. American Pest Control has been serving the Birmingham area for three generations, operating in multiple locations including Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Bessemer, Cullman and Shelby County. Waynes, an...
comebacktown.com
World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others are not quite so sure. What might the impact ultimately be for Birmingham?. None of us really know, but there’s the...
wbrc.com
Public works crews prepping in case of local flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a rainy Labor Day and with grounds still saturated from the stormy weekend, you’ve probably noticed some flooding on the streets. But, in between pops of rain is when Birmingham Public Works Crews hit the streets to clean out backed up inlets. They’re doing this to try to prevent local flooding, but with so much rain, there’s only so much they can do.
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County makes plans for new partial jail
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County is undertaking a major revamp with its jail. The plan is to tear down part of it and rebuild it, a process that’ll take about two years. The price tag will be around $16 million, and the reason is the sheriff’s department felt...
Bham Now
NEW: The Crab Barrack opens Five Points West Crossplex location
A new The Crab Barrack restaurant has opened in Birmingham’s Five Points West neighborhood near the Crossplex. The eatery, which opened in August at 2451 Crossplex Blvd. 35208, caters to “take-out” customers. Ready to order? Call 205-777-5452. What to Expect. The Crab Barrack is arguably the fastest...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 4
CHELSEA (0-3, 0-1) AT OAK MOUNTAIN (2-1, 0-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Heardmont Park, Birmingham. Last week: Chelsea lost to Tuscaloosa County 42-41 and Oak Mountain lost to Hewitt-Trussville 48-14. The skinny: Oak Mountain leads the series 9-1 and beat Chelsea 46-19 last season. It’s a Class 7A, Region 3...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures Several, Snarls Traffic on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard Wednesday
A multi-vehicle accident has hospitalized multiple people and snarled traffic on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman told the Thread that the northbound lanes of the busy highway were closed just past its intersection with McFarland Boulevard after a collision involving several vehicles. A crashed U-Haul truck...
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
10-year-old dead after being hit by car in Birmingham
A 10-year-old child that was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Birmingham Tuesday, has died.
Labor strike, Birmingham homicides, Carnegie kid: Down in Alabama
There’s an update on the state’s longest-ever labor strike. Birmingham is on pace to challenge its record number of homicides. A 12-year-old boy from Alabama played Carnegie Hall over the summer. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed inside apartment near Birmingham's Fountain Heights community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: September 6th: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as Corye Daniels, 31, of Birmingham. The BPD says a person of interest was taken into custody, and that person and Corye were apparently involved in an argument that led to shots being fired. ------------------------------------------------ Birmingham...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
WATCH: Birmingham Police address string of homicides over Labor Day weekend
"The issue of gun violence affects every person in our city. While our overall crime rate continues to decline, crimes involving guns remain persistently high. That includes homicides, the vast majority of which involve guns," part of the statement read.
Jefferson County deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run
A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
