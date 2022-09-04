ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason Why Teslas Don't Depreciate Like Other EVs

Teslas weren't the first mass market electric cars. The Nissan Leaf, for example, was zipping around years before anyone know what a Model S was. But Tesla is without a doubt, partially responsible for throwing EVs into the public consciousness and popularizing electric vehicles. Plus, attachment to an eccentric billionaire like Elon Musk ensures that the brand will live within the spotlight.
Tesla Drivers Are Defecting To Ford's Electric Pickup

The Ford F-series has been the best-selling pick-up in North America for more than four decades (via CNBC). Now that the world is gradually shifting to green energy, Ford took the opportunity to capitalize on America's good favor. The Ford F-150 Lightning was released in May 2022 and it looked like the traditional Ford F-150 — except that it's an electric pickup, and the nose is just a little bit different. From our test drive with Ford F-150 Lightning, we confirmed that it's quicker than any Ford pick-up ever built. We also liked its range, aerodynamics, extra storage space, tow rating, and advanced technology features.
2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual First Drive: Fan Service With A Smile

You asked and Toyota delivered. For the 2023 model year, the GR Supra can be fitted with a manual transmission if you desire. Fans of the legacy nameplate had been vocal about the lack of manual option ever since the sports coupe returned in 2019. "Customer demand for a manual transmission Supra was so strong, we started working on it in year one," Mike Tripp, Toyota's VP of Vehicle Marketing and Communications told SlashGear.
