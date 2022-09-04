Read full article on original website
The Real Reason Why Teslas Don't Depreciate Like Other EVs
Teslas weren't the first mass market electric cars. The Nissan Leaf, for example, was zipping around years before anyone know what a Model S was. But Tesla is without a doubt, partially responsible for throwing EVs into the public consciousness and popularizing electric vehicles. Plus, attachment to an eccentric billionaire like Elon Musk ensures that the brand will live within the spotlight.
Tesla Drivers Are Defecting To Ford's Electric Pickup
The Ford F-series has been the best-selling pick-up in North America for more than four decades (via CNBC). Now that the world is gradually shifting to green energy, Ford took the opportunity to capitalize on America's good favor. The Ford F-150 Lightning was released in May 2022 and it looked like the traditional Ford F-150 — except that it's an electric pickup, and the nose is just a little bit different. From our test drive with Ford F-150 Lightning, we confirmed that it's quicker than any Ford pick-up ever built. We also liked its range, aerodynamics, extra storage space, tow rating, and advanced technology features.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
The 12 Most Reliable SUVs Of All Time, Ranked
SUVs are the most popular vehicles on the auto market -- and these models ensure you'll get your money's worth from your investment.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Price Revealed And It's Aggressive
Toyota's hotly-anticipated GR Corolla hot hatch finally has a U.S. price tag, and big fun looks set to arrive at an unexpectedly reasonable cost.
iPhone 14 Kills The SIM Tray In The US: Why That Could Be A Nightmare
Apple surprised iPhone fans today by announcing that the iPhone 14 has ditched the physical SIM card slot, ushering in the eSIM-only future at breakneck speeds.
McDonald's just threw technology out the window (well, its customers did)
Much of the tech world likes to wrap itself in a cloak of inevitability. Of course, Web3 will be a success. Everyone will want it. Because every VC and tech company will want everyone to want it. Sometimes, though, human life decides to twist in a different direction and tech...
The Bentley Flying Spur Speed Is Not Your Normal Luxury Car
The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed is a top-tier ride with a design and stack of features the likes of which make it a clear instant classic.
2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual First Drive: Fan Service With A Smile
You asked and Toyota delivered. For the 2023 model year, the GR Supra can be fitted with a manual transmission if you desire. Fans of the legacy nameplate had been vocal about the lack of manual option ever since the sports coupe returned in 2019. "Customer demand for a manual transmission Supra was so strong, we started working on it in year one," Mike Tripp, Toyota's VP of Vehicle Marketing and Communications told SlashGear.
Apple Watch Crash Detection Promises A Safety Angel On Your Wrist
Apple Watch 8 introduces a feature that detects when a user is in a car crash. This feature activates an emergency call if the user does not tap out in time.
iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Plus Ditch Mini As Apple Goes Big
Apple revealed the iPhone 14 and Pro, both of which work with 5G and satellite SOS, and neither of which have physical SIM card trays (in the USA).
iPhone 14 Price And Differences: Which Model Is Best For You?
If you've been waiting for the iPhone 14 series to arrive, now is the time to start exploring your upgrade options. Which model is best? That depends.
The Reason The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Was Banned By The NHRA
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was considered the most powerful street-legal car in the world, before being banned from racing. Read more in this article.
The Reason Chrysler Discontinued The Crossfire After Only 4 Years
The Chrysler Crossfire featured promising power and an exterior design that some enjoyed. Here's why it ended up being so confusing and underwhelming.
