The Ford F-series has been the best-selling pick-up in North America for more than four decades (via CNBC). Now that the world is gradually shifting to green energy, Ford took the opportunity to capitalize on America's good favor. The Ford F-150 Lightning was released in May 2022 and it looked like the traditional Ford F-150 — except that it's an electric pickup, and the nose is just a little bit different. From our test drive with Ford F-150 Lightning, we confirmed that it's quicker than any Ford pick-up ever built. We also liked its range, aerodynamics, extra storage space, tow rating, and advanced technology features.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO