Apex man stabbed to death in Atlantic Beach, police searching for 3 suspects

Atlantic Beach police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating the death of an Apex man who was killed while visiting the beach.

Investigators say they are looking for three suspects responsible for stabbing Randy miller, 65, to death early in the morning on Monday, August 29.

According to police, the three suspects were breaking into cars when Miller happened upon the crimes. Officials told ABC11 an altercation happened and Miller was stabbed once in the chest and later died.

Investigators are looking for a silver four door car believed to be connected to the case. The vehicles make and model is not available at this time.

"We're attempting to develop more leads. Every day, we are trying to lock in a suspect vehicle, we had several vehicles of interest that we've been able to work through with the help of the FBI and different state entities to help rule those vehicles out," Atlantic Beach police Chief Jeff Harvey said. "We still have a few more that we need to be looking at and trying to gather more information. And from there just continuing every day to question go back, retrace our tracks and develop more leads that we can start to follow."

Officials say the crime was random and are encouraging anyone in the area with a surveillance camera or ring doorbells to check for any additional videos.

The incident is the first homicide in Atlantic Beach in a decade.