Timothy Houle
3d ago
Assault Tourism is on the uptic. It is a beautiful place for many things. How many domestic conflicts between tourists, and part time residents, get resolved this way, in a year, in this State ?And how complicated due process and trial by jury, becomes.
2
bigislandnow.com
Puna Man Charged in Connection With Alleged ATV Robbery
A Big Island man faces charges in connection with an incident earlier this month involving the alleged robbery of an all-terrain vehicle. Hawai‘i County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Wednesday, Sept. 7, that the charges against 30-year-old Anthony Mercer of Puna stem from a Sept. 2 incident in a remote fishing area about 1 mile off Government Beach Road in Puna. Mercer allegedly took an ATV after brandishing what was thought to be a firearm, which was later determined to be a piece of metal wrapped in his boxer briefs.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Interagency Warrant Sweep Nets 13 Arrests
An interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, resulted in the arrest of 13 wanted individuals for a total of 18 outstanding warrants. Conducted by officers from the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Community Policing Section and Special Enforcement Unit, Hawaii State Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the warrant sweep arrested people for offenses ranging from contempt, probation violation, probation no bail, and warrant of arrest.
Former lawmaker Vic Kohring dead in car accident
Former legislator Victor Kohring, age 64, has died in a car accident. On Tuesday at 5:06 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway north of Palmer. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene. Troopers came upon a...
newsfromthestates.com
Lack Of Working Video Cameras At Hawaii Prisons Complicates Abuse Investigations
Staff at the Women’s Community Correctional Center disclosed that more than 40% of the cameras at the facility are not functioning. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2015. More than 40% of the video cameras at the women’s prison in Kailua apparently aren’t working, a problem that makes it far more difficult to investigate and prosecute allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct at the facility, according to an official who did a walk-through inspection of the prison last month.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Proud Boys founder agrees to plea deal for involvement in Jan. 6 riots
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Proud Boys founder Nick Ochs has agreed to a plea deal for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Court documents say Ochs will plead guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The agreement drops other charges. Ochs also agreed that the potential sentence could be...
KITV.com
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
KITV.com
City starting new program aimed at reducing crime in Hawaii's top tourist destination
A recent murder's just part of a string of crimes in Waikiki, which include burglaries, shootings and even a sword attack on Kalakaua Avenue. And residents are calling for a stop to the violence.
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash That Closed Portion of Waikōloa Road
Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Good Samaritans share new details on shark bite that left woman critically injured on Maui
Kaiser mental health workers spend Labor Day walking picket lines as strike enters 2nd week. Usually Labor Day is celebrated with picnics and parades. But employees in Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s mental health unit spent much of the day walking in picket lines. Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Department Announces Promotions of Eight Officers
Acting Police Chief Kenneth Bugado recently announced that eight officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department were promoted effective Sept. 1. Two officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and both are assigned to the Puna District:. Sgt. Michael Matsumura, a 13-year veteran of the department, most recently served...
56 pounds of fentanyl seized in Nevada after traffic stop
A Nevada State Police and Highway Patrol Trooper seized 56 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated worth of $3.6 million following a traffic stop.
‘Another ploy to target children’: Rainbow fentanyl pills seized on Big Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainbow fentanyl is trending nationwide and seized in 18 states according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area reported that rainbow fentanyl pills have now made it to the shores of Hawaii Island. Hawaii police seized colored fentanyl pills and notified state partners last week. “The instance here on […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: New video shows former Hawaii Proud Boy playing active role in Jan. 6 riot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows former Hawaii Proud Boy Nick Ochs throwing an object at police and videotaping his friend Nicholas DeCarlo defacing a door. Another video shows DeCarlo throwing a smoke grenade at the officers, forgetting to take the pin out. “(Expletive)...
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver uninjured after semi-truck rollover crash on Waikoloa Road
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver of a semi truck escapes without injury after a semi-truck flipped onto its side Tuesday afternoon in Hawaii Island, officials said. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. near the Waikoloa stables. The Hawaii Police Department said the 2008 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer combination was...
mauinow.com
House fire in Hāna guts Keanini Drive home, six people displaced
A family of six was displaced by a house fire on Keanini Drive in Hāna, Maui on Saturday afternoon. The fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. An elderly resident who was home at the time of the fire, was extricated by neighbors and family members prior to the arrival of Maui Fire Department personnel. Fire officials say one person was injured, suffering burns to their face and arm, while extricating an elderly female resident from the fire.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused of being involved in disappearance of 18-month-old girl released from jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of being involved in the disappearance of an 18-month-old girl has been released from jail. A judge dismissed the hindering prosecution charge against Scott Carter and canceled his trial, which was scheduled for this week. Prosecutors said they were delayed in gathering evidence because...
Woman suffers "serious bite" after apparent shark attack on Maui's north shore
Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui's north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a "serious bite."
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
