Staff at the Women’s Community Correctional Center disclosed that more than 40% of the cameras at the facility are not functioning. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2015. More than 40% of the video cameras at the women’s prison in Kailua apparently aren’t working, a problem that makes it far more difficult to investigate and prosecute allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct at the facility, according to an official who did a walk-through inspection of the prison last month.

KAILUA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO