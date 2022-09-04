ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie chain operator Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy

(Reuters) -Britain’s Cineworld Group on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world’s second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to rein in its massive debt. The Chapter 11 filing, which allows firms to stay in business while trying to restructure their debt, involves Cineworld’s U.S.,...
How the Council of Fashion Designers of America Got Its Start

The Council of Fashion Designers of America was founded by Eleanor Lambert in 1962, with the goal of bringing designers out of the backrooms of Seventh Avenue and into the spotlight. The mission was to help put American fashion on the map. Lambert, who hailed from Crawfordsville, Ind., studied sculpture...
American Eagle earnings disappoint as inflation drags demand

(Reuters) -American Eagle Outfitters Inc on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for adjusted profit and said it would pause quarterly dividend as it fortifies its finances against a hit from inflation, sending its shares down 13% after market. The company would also put a hiring freeze, reduce non-critical expenses and...
