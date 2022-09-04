ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Pirates’ unbeaten streak, shutouts extended in draw at VCU

By Cole Barnhill, ECU Sports Information photo
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbKGF_0hi9LNWI00

RICHMOND, Va. – The East Carolina soccer team earned a 0-0 draw against the VCU Rams on Sunday. The game extended the Pirates’ unbeaten streak to four games, all without giving up a goal.

Maeve English was stellar once again, controlling things in goal for ECU and making four more saves. The clean sheet was the fourth straight for her on the season and the 10th on her career.

Despite the lack of scoring, the Pirates did have some chances. Catherine Holbrook and Sydney Schnell had perhaps the best chances. Holbrook’s opportunity came inside the 18 in the first half when she powered a shot to the left half of the goal before VCU keeper Whitney Horton made a diving stop.

Schnell once again nearly found the net with a chance in the second half. Attacking from the right side, the junior forward got behind Horton and had a clean look at the goal. But for a team save made by a VCU defender, Schnell would have had a winner. The possession wasn’t over, though, as Holbrook got another chance, but this time narrowly missed the upper left of the frame for a Rams goal kick.

It was a back-and-forth affair with the two teams trading possession and scoring chances but time and again the defenses holding firm.

Key Stats

  • The four-game shutout streak is the longest since 2014 when the Pirates earned five-consecutive clean sheets.
  • ECU has now gone 400 minutes and 27 seconds without giving up a goal dating back to the second half of the match at South Carolina on Aug. 21.
  • VCU outshot the Pirates 18-10 and 4-3 on shots and shots on goal, as well as 7-3 on corners, but reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Week Abby Sowa and her teammates on the ECU back line once again held firm.

Up Next

The Pirates play once more on the road on Thursday in a tilt with George Mason at 5 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU

East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
NORFOLK, VA
247Sports

Pirates open as double-digit favorites over Monarchs

Coming off a strong showing in the opener, but a difficult loss at the same time, East Carolina opened as a double-digit favorite on Sunday for its second game of the season against Old Dominion. The Pirates opened at 11-point favorites and the line has since moved to 13 or 12.5 points, depending upon the sports book as of early Monday afternoon.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Richmond, VA
Sports
WNCT

Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 4 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — It’s Week Four, which means we’re getting into the heart of the high school football season. John Paul II to play 11-man football full-time starting in 2023 With conference play around the corner, teams are getting a better idea of what’s working and what isn’t. Several local teams are on their […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
WNCT

‘Ride For The Warriors’ benefit this Saturday

The Limelight of Jacksonville is having its “Ride For The Warriors” this Saturday to benefit the organization “Hope For The Warriors.”. Greenville Museum of Art to host Fashion on Display …. Event lets residents meet Lenoir County sheriff candidates. Local veterans hoping to educate about PACT Act.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

North Topsail Beach reports third drowning of summer

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach officials said a man was pulled from the rough waters but died on the beach during a rescue attempt on Tuesday. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the victim, Nicholas Farley, 41, was visiting with family from Ohio when the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Two people on […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
NBC12

Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Vcu Rams#Vcu
WNCT

Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Construction work on Greenville’s Dickinson Avenue starts Sept. 12

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin next week. A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will replace the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repave the roadway and improve the sidewalks for a 1.3-mile section between South Memorial Drive and Reade […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County animal shelter resumes Doggy Day Out

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Have you ever wanted to own a dog, but just for a day? If that’s you, then the Pitt County Animal Shelter has the return of a program just for you. They’re starting back their Doggy Day Out for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020. You can sign […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt

STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

‘Fair Courts NC’ event to be held Thursday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization will be holding an event Thursday in Greenville to demand reforms to restore trust in the state courts. Progress NC Action has been conducting a “Fair Courts NC” tour at different locations across the state. Thursday’s event will be 10 a.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse and will feature […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville YouTube star MrBeast opens restaurant in New Jersey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — He may be one of the biggest names out of Greenville, but that’s not where YouTube star MrBeast decided to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his YouTube moniker MrBeast, started his channel in 2012. Today, his channel has more than 100 million followers. He has managed […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy