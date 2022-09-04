ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park

Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Plano, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Announces Local Store’s Launch Date

H-E-B has announced the official launch date of its newest Frisco store. The popular Texas grocery chain has had local residents fervently anticipating the launch of the flagship store in Frisco, which H-E-B said will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Located at 4800 Main St., Frisco’s...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco H-E-B Opens This Month

Grocery chain H-E-B is set to officially open its Frisco location on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the company announced Monday. The announcement comes over a year after plans were announced for the construction of two North Texas locations in Plano and Frisco. An additional store in McKinney and in Mansfield has also been announced.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Travel Info
Eater

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to This Fall

There’s a lot to look forward to this fall in the Metroplex, with a spate of restaurant openings coming up faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.” Here are seven new dining destinations to track over the few months, serving the best of New Zealand’s seafood, French Riviera-inspired plates, Cajun fare, steak, and oh-so-much pizza.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
starlocalmedia.com

The Leader news roundup: fun opportunities for community involvement present themselves this month

Each September, the American Library Association and libraries across the nation collaborate to remind everyone that signing up for a library card is a step toward strengthening communities and personal academic achievement. The Lewisville Public Library offers cards for free to Texas residents and the library recently went fine-free to increase access to its services. To sign up for a library card today, visit library.cityoflewisville.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Reedy High School students host talent show in Frisco, raise $8K

On Saturday, Aug. 27, in the heart of the Frisco Discovery center, a group of kids gathered, ready to perform. Attendees chattered, families found their seats, and one girl’s hula hoops glittered under the low theater lights. In the seats, one mother told her daughter to just go in, have fun and enjoy.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to host 9/11 Memorial at Freedom Park

The City of Mesquite invites the public to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Mesquite Freedom Park, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11. The program will include The Mesquite Police and Fire Honor Guards and Mesquite Fire Department Pipe and Drum Core.
MESQUITE, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’

From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano

From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy