Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park
Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
Study: North Texas city among cheapest in the country for gym memberships
If you're looking to get in early on the new year's resolutions for 2023 in the fall of 2022 it seems that North Texas just might be the spot to start your newest gym venture.
Plano Balloon Festival Is Coming Soon, & Things are Really Looking Up!
Mark your calendar, for the weekend of September 22, 23, 24 and 25 because the Balloon Festival is BACK! After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID, this large family-friendly community event will return to Red Tail Pavilion/Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. The Festival will be opening on Thursday, September...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Announces Local Store’s Launch Date
H-E-B has announced the official launch date of its newest Frisco store. The popular Texas grocery chain has had local residents fervently anticipating the launch of the flagship store in Frisco, which H-E-B said will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Located at 4800 Main St., Frisco’s...
Three For The Money: This Trio of D-FW Homes is Among Most Expensive in Texas
An $11.5 million new build in Highland Park, a classic former show home on Deloache Avenue, and a $9 million estate in Tarrant County made the August roundup of the most expensive single-family home listings in Texas. The monthly report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors includes the following...
The Brunch Club now open at Legacy Hall in Plano
The Brunch Club is the second restaurant concept brought to life by Chef Brett Curtis. (Courtesy The Brunch Club) The Brunch Club opened this summer at Legacy Hall in Plano. The new eatery is a weekend brunch spot featuring dishes, such as crab cake Benedict, shrimp ‘n’ grits, buttermilk cakes and more.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Frisco H-E-B Opens This Month
Grocery chain H-E-B is set to officially open its Frisco location on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the company announced Monday. The announcement comes over a year after plans were announced for the construction of two North Texas locations in Plano and Frisco. An additional store in McKinney and in Mansfield has also been announced.
How Plano Mediterranean food spot Taziki’s makes their signature beef gyro
Mediterranean food is all the rage nowadays and a new spot in Plano is serving up delicious food options that will make your mouth water.
Plano ISD board approves sale of Shiloh Center property
The Shiloh Center served as Plano ISD's language assessment center. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) The Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the sale of 5.6 acres of district-owned land for $6 million during its Aug. 2 meeting. The plot of land at 3540 14th St. was the location of...
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
Eater
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to This Fall
There’s a lot to look forward to this fall in the Metroplex, with a spate of restaurant openings coming up faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.” Here are seven new dining destinations to track over the few months, serving the best of New Zealand’s seafood, French Riviera-inspired plates, Cajun fare, steak, and oh-so-much pizza.
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader news roundup: fun opportunities for community involvement present themselves this month
Each September, the American Library Association and libraries across the nation collaborate to remind everyone that signing up for a library card is a step toward strengthening communities and personal academic achievement. The Lewisville Public Library offers cards for free to Texas residents and the library recently went fine-free to increase access to its services. To sign up for a library card today, visit library.cityoflewisville.com.
starlocalmedia.com
Reedy High School students host talent show in Frisco, raise $8K
On Saturday, Aug. 27, in the heart of the Frisco Discovery center, a group of kids gathered, ready to perform. Attendees chattered, families found their seats, and one girl’s hula hoops glittered under the low theater lights. In the seats, one mother told her daughter to just go in, have fun and enjoy.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite to host 9/11 Memorial at Freedom Park
The City of Mesquite invites the public to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Mesquite Freedom Park, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11. The program will include The Mesquite Police and Fire Honor Guards and Mesquite Fire Department Pipe and Drum Core.
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
WalletHub has done a study looking at "American's current cultural profile", where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’
From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
checkoutdfw.com
Check out this Arlington home with a unique front yard water feature and a backyard perfect for hot Texas summers
A home within walking distance to Las Colinas Country Club has a unique front yard water feature and beautiful outdoor living. The home is on the market for $1.34 million. According to the listing, the home has lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings with skylights. In the kitchen, there...
checkoutdfw.com
These are some of the best places to get hot dogs in Plano
From classic to extreme toppings, who doesn't love a good American hot dog. We have researched and come up with the best hot dogs around based off Yelp, Tripadvisor and local reviews. Del’s Charcoal Burgers. This is a classical 1980’s hole-in-the-wall diner with décor that adds to the dining...
H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
