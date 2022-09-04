Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Our biggest goal is to win’: Rainbow Wahine volleyball prepares for two-match series against USC
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team hosts USC this weekend in the Hawaiian Airlines Volleyball Series. Last weekend the Wahine completed the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament with a record of 2-1. The nail-biter of the tournament came against UCLA in five sets, but the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Bows football heads to the Big House, set to meet No. 4 Michigan this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Bows are wheels up. The University of Hawaii football team is on their way to Michigan to face the wolverines in the big house. Wednesday afternoon, the team made their way to the airport, hopping on a direct flight to Michigan as they are set to meet U of M for the fourth time in school history.
Michigan Football vs Hawaii: Predictions and odds in Week 2 of College Football
We break down the odds for Michigan football and Hawaii and offer up our picks for the Rainbow Warriors against the spread. The best part about Labor Day weekend is that the football bleeds into Monday and now, we are just days away from Michigan football being back at the Big House.
Michigan Football opens as a huge favorite against Hawaii
After a monstrous performance in a win against Colorado State, Michigan opens as 51.5-point favorites against Hawaii according to FanDuel. The Wolverines covered the 30-point spread in their first outing against Colorado State with a final score of 51-7. Despite punting on their first possession, Michigan football and the offense...
KITV.com
Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home
Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
bigislandnow.com
Congratulations Come in Many Forms for LLWS Champs
Central Pacific Bank Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Honolulu Little League world championship team and CPB sent its sincere congratulations to the players and coaches who made all of Hawai‘i proud. We are also happy to say a member of the CPB ohana was part of the championship team. Kobe Hino, No. 4, is the son CPB Vice President and Director of Accounting Scott Hino, who traveled with the team and was able to watch the action in person.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo met with fans to say mahalo for all the support
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hauula’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo is back home and met with fans on Monday in Waipio. It was a sunny labor day morning as fans lined up outside of Sport Stan, waiting for their chance to meet Jocelyn Alo — the former Campbell high school and Oklahoma softball player who shattered records and achieved greatness on the diamond.
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
hawaiinewsnow.com
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7. The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines. In June, cameras were installed...
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
PHOTO: Hawaiian Man Reels in Absolutely Massive Octopus, Breaks Over 20-year State Record
On Tuesday morning (August 30), Michael Matsunaga loaded up on fish and squid and headed out on his boat for a relaxing day of fishing – or so he thought. The 69-year-old Wahiawa resident dropped his line, hoping to reel in an interesting catch from the sea floor. With his bait 400 feet below the surface, he waited.
‘Never give up’ Oahu man overcomes hardships and wins Emmy
"Anyone that's injured and thinks it's the end, just never give up and just keep trying," said Mike Prickett, "100 Foot Wave" director of photography.
KITV.com
Hawaii residents, employed or unemployed, can now apply for free workplace training with Hana Career Pathways
More Hawaii residents are now eligible for a program to help fast-track them to a career. The University of Hawaii's "Hana Career Pathways" program helps connect people through free workforce training to internships and interviews in healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Man sets sail in giant pumpkin; 2-headed turtle turns 25
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect. There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Friday's job report was "just right" -- not too hot,...
foodnetwork.ca
John Catucci’s City Guide: Honolulu
Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on weekly epic food journeys across cities in North America. And if you’re anything like John Catucci (or us!), you pick restaurants in the cities you’re about to visit – before – you book your vacation. With this in mind, we’ve created the ultimate foodie’s guide to each location John visits in this season of the show. Read on and watch to see where John eats and drinks when in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime
Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not properly document and maintain its employment records.
Oahu setback bill could make large swaths of shoreline unbuildable
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oceanfront property owners across Oahu could soon have to give up the ability to build on a significant portion of their land. That’s as new setback rules are proposed to take effect due to climate change and sea level rise. Always Investigating explains what’s at stake. The Honolulu City Council is advancing […]
KITV.com
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
