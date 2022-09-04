ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Bows football heads to the Big House, set to meet No. 4 Michigan this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Bows are wheels up. The University of Hawaii football team is on their way to Michigan to face the wolverines in the big house. Wednesday afternoon, the team made their way to the airport, hopping on a direct flight to Michigan as they are set to meet U of M for the fourth time in school history.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football opens as a huge favorite against Hawaii

After a monstrous performance in a win against Colorado State, Michigan opens as 51.5-point favorites against Hawaii according to FanDuel. The Wolverines covered the 30-point spread in their first outing against Colorado State with a final score of 51-7. Despite punting on their first possession, Michigan football and the offense...
ANN ARBOR, MI
KITV.com

Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, wife, purchase East Oahu home

Timmy Chang, the new head coach of the University of Hawaii football team, has purchased a home in Kalama Valley in East Oahu for about $2 million. Public records show that Chang and his wife, Sherry, purchased the 2,636-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home from a Nevada-based corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Congratulations Come in Many Forms for LLWS Champs

Central Pacific Bank Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Honolulu Little League world championship team and CPB sent its sincere congratulations to the players and coaches who made all of Hawai‘i proud. We are also happy to say a member of the CPB ohana was part of the championship team. Kobe Hino, No. 4, is the son CPB Vice President and Director of Accounting Scott Hino, who traveled with the team and was able to watch the action in person.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo met with fans to say mahalo for all the support

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hauula’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo is back home and met with fans on Monday in Waipio. It was a sunny labor day morning as fans lined up outside of Sport Stan, waiting for their chance to meet Jocelyn Alo — the former Campbell high school and Oklahoma softball player who shattered records and achieved greatness on the diamond.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7. The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines. In June, cameras were installed...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
foodnetwork.ca

John Catucci’s City Guide: Honolulu

Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on weekly epic food journeys across cities in North America. And if you’re anything like John Catucci (or us!), you pick restaurants in the cities you’re about to visit – before – you book your vacation. With this in mind, we’ve created the ultimate foodie’s guide to each location John visits in this season of the show. Read on and watch to see where John eats and drinks when in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Oahu setback bill could make large swaths of shoreline unbuildable

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oceanfront property owners across Oahu could soon have to give up the ability to build on a significant portion of their land. That’s as new setback rules are proposed to take effect due to climate change and sea level rise. Always Investigating explains what’s at stake. The Honolulu City Council is advancing […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
HAWAII STATE

