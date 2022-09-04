Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Billings Fire Department investigating overnight fire at commercial building
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at a commercial building in the early morning hours of September 5. Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said a member of law enforcement first noticed the fire at 418 N 14th Street. Fire crews arrived at 2:30 a.m. and saw smoke and flames.
Billings City Council discuss how the Public Safety Mill Levy and the Marijuana Options Tax money could possibly be spent
BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday evening in Downtown Billings at City Hall, City Council members discussed how the voter-approved Mill Levy for public safety and money from the Marijuana Options Tax will be spent. City Council heard from various members of the community as well as organizations like Health by Design...
