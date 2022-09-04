ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Agency, MT

Billings Fire Department investigating overnight fire at commercial building

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at a commercial building in the early morning hours of September 5. Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said a member of law enforcement first noticed the fire at 418 N 14th Street. Fire crews arrived at 2:30 a.m. and saw smoke and flames.
BILLINGS, MT

