AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to an aggravated battery on Broad Street. Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 1, deputies responded to the Discoteque Lounge on the 500 block of Broad Street. A witness told deputies the suspect attacked another man in the bar as he was getting ready to close.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO