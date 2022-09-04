Read full article on original website
Related
wfxg.com
Man wanted for aggravated battery on Broad Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to an aggravated battery on Broad Street. Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 1, deputies responded to the Discoteque Lounge on the 500 block of Broad Street. A witness told deputies the suspect attacked another man in the bar as he was getting ready to close.
WRDW-TV
2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
Shoot-out at local store injures by-stander
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 2-3 unknown males were involved in the incident in the front parking lot of the Discount Food Store.
wfxg.com
Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgac.com
Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody
A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
WRDW-TV
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
CCSO searching for runaway teenager last seen on Washington Road in Evans
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teenager. According to authorities, Dylan Biggers, 17, was lasted seen at 4305 Washington Road in Evans on September 6th, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. Authorities say that Biggers has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall […]
wfxg.com
Authorities investigating attempted bank robbery in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Police are looking for a man they say attempted to rob the HCCU credit union on Walton Way Tuesday afternoon. AU Police tell FOX54 a man entered the bank and passed a note to a bank employee, but ended up leaving without any money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
WRDW-TV
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. Deputies received a call about the incident at 3:43 p.m. and responded to the situation. This investigation is still active and details remain limited.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to shooting at Southern Village mobile home park
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Southern Village mobile home park on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a gunshot wound. Emergency responders are on the scene. FOX54...
Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers. It’s...
WRDW-TV
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a person was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in front of a Columbia County school. The latest incident happened around 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on the main access road between Lakeside High School and Lakeside Middle School. A...
wgac.com
Another Person Hit While Directing School Traffic in Columbia County
For the second week in a row, a person directing school traffic has been hit by a vehicle in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Lakeside Middle School teacher Kent Moore was directing traffic in front of the school on Blue Ridge Drive around 7:20 a.m. today when he was hit.
Deputies seeking man who reportedly stole more than $40K from step-grandfather
Richmond County investigators need your help in locating a man they say swindled more than $40,000 from his step-grandfather.
No injuries after truck pulling camper bursts into flames on Highway 25
A truck pulling a camper burst into flames along Highway 25 in Augusta late Wednesday morning.
WRDW-TV
Up to $50,000 reward for information on the Millbrook twins case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 32 years since family has seen or heard from twin sisters Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook. The twins went missing back on March 18, 1990. Since then, despite a few leads, it’s largely been silent in this case. On that day in 1990,...
CCSO: Child wanders around Martinez neighborhood while babysitter sleeps
A 3-year-old was found wandering through a Martinez neighborhood on Monday morning while the babysitter was reportedly asleep.
wgac.com
Gang Member and Co-Defendant from North Augusta Plead Guilty in Meth Case
A member of a violent white supremacist street gang who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Georgia was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Augusta. Thirty-seven-year-old Donnie Lee Curtis Jr. of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and To Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also fined Curtis $1,500 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.
Comments / 0