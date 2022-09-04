Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
Tom Brady says he came back for a 23rd season because he's got 'a little left' and 'owed it to' the Bucs to play... but insists family still takes precedent while staying mum on 'fight' with wife Gisele Bundchen over his NFL return
Tom Brady says he's still got some football in him – and the seven-time Super Bowl champion feels he owes it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 'Well, I just felt like I had a little left,' Brady said during his SiriusXM show on Monday. 'And I want to give it a shot.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player
The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by same model that nailed Taylor's standout year
The days following Labor Day weekend bring a short work week for many, but it's also a final chance for 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Most will be done by the time the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game gets underway on Thursday. That means it is time to take a final look through the 2022 Fantasy football rankings and get ready to make your 2022 Fantasy football picks. There are obvious Fantasy football picks 2022 like Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp and Josh Allen who won't last long on the board this year. But winning your league, regardless of format, is all about knowing who the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will be so that your roster is well-situated for the months to come. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
fantasypros.com
Drake London 'trending in a positive direction' for Week 1
Drake London is "trending in a positive direction" with his knee injury, and the Falcons are optimistic that he will play in the season opener against the Saints absent a setback. (profootballnetwork.com) Fantasy Impact:. London injured his knee in the Falcons' preseason game against the Lions, and he has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 1?
Expectations remain quite high for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the 2022 NFL season, despite the roster undergoing some significant changes this offseason. While key players like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu are no longer on the team, many are placing their faith in Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to lead the way to a successful season.
Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
Dan Quinn on Cowboys 'Fastest' Defense; Enough to Stop Tom Brady, Bucs?
The Cowboys will need every bit of speed to take down Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.
Bills get big update on potential breakout Josh Allen weapon ahead of huge matchup vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Washington Commanders reportedly upset with Chase Young after star defender reaggravated knee injury
Washington Commanders star pass rusher Chase Young was placed on the phyiscially unable to perform (PUP) list to open the
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
