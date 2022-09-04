Sports Betting Line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying run and Perez drove in Drew Waters with the game-winner.

