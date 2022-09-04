Sports Betting Line
|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|N.Y Mets
|-205
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+172
|Milwaukee
|-157
|at
|COLORADO
|+135
|at ST. LOUIS
|-248
|Washington
|+207
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-194
|San
|Francisco
|+165
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-185
|Minnesota
|+159
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-121
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+101
|at HOUSTON
|-164
|Texas
|+140
|Cleveland
|-125
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+105
|at LA ANGELS
|-185
|Detroit
|+159
|College Football
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LSU
|3½
|4½
|(50½)
|at
|FLORIDA
|STATE
|Monday
|Clemson
|21½
|23½
|(50½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|1
|2½
|(52½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sunday
|San Francisco
|6½
|6½
|(41½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at CINCINNATI
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|Pittsburgh
|New Orleans
|5½
|5½
|(42½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at MIAMI
|2½
|2½
|(46½)
|New
|England
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|3½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|Indianapolis
|8
|8½
|(45½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Philadelphia
|4½
|3½
|(48½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|2½
|(41½)
|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at LA CHARGERS
|4
|3½
|(52½)
|Las
|Vegas
|at TENNESSEE
|6½
|5½
|(43½)
|NY
|Giants
|Kansas City
|3
|3½
|(53½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|Green Bay
|1½
|2½
|(48½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Tampa Bay
|2½
|1½
|(50½)
|at
|DALLAS
|Monday
|Denver
|5
|6½
|(42½)
|at
|SEATTLE
