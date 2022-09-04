Sports Betting Line

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y Mets -205 at PITTSBURGH +172
Milwaukee -157 at COLORADO +135
at ST. LOUIS -248 Washington +207
at SAN DIEGO OFF Arizona OFF
at LA DODGERS -194 San Francisco +165
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -185 Minnesota +159
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF
at SEATTLE -121 Chicago White Sox +101
at HOUSTON -164 Texas +140
Cleveland -125 at KANSAS CITY +105
at LA ANGELS -185 Detroit +159
College Football
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LSU (50½) at FLORIDA STATE
Monday
Clemson 21½ 23½ (50½) at GEORGIA TECH
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 1 (52½) at LA RAMS
Sunday
San Francisco (41½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 6 (44½) Pittsburgh
New Orleans (42½) at ATLANTA
at MIAMI (46½) New England
at WASHINGTON 4 (43½) Jacksonville
Indianapolis 8 (45½) at HOUSTON
Philadelphia (48½) at DETROIT
at CAROLINA (41½) Cleveland
Baltimore 6 (44½) at NY JETS
at LA CHARGERS 4 (52½) Las Vegas
at TENNESSEE (43½) NY Giants
Kansas City 3 (53½) at ARIZONA
Green Bay (48½) at MINNESOTA
Tampa Bay (50½) at DALLAS
Monday
Denver 5 (42½) at SEATTLE

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

