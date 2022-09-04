Read full article on original website
Panthers Drop Home Opener Versus Western Ill., 3-0
CHARLESTON, Ill. - Eastern Illinois (2-5, 0-0 OVC) dropped their home opener in Lantz Arena to Western Illinois (2-5, 0-0 SUMMIT) by a final score of 3-0. The Panther offense again posted two double digit hitters in the match, but couldn't get in rhythm to pick up the win. The final scores were: 22-25, 21-25, 16-25. Giovana Larregui Lopez once again led all attackers in the match with 14 kills. This marks the fifth time this season Larregui Lopez had had 10+ kills in a match. She also was able to collect nine digs which was second on the team.
2022 EIU Football Tailgate Information
PARKING: Lots open three (3) hours prior to start of any scheduled game (i.e. 3 pm for 6 pm game)… Panther Club members may park in the Gray (West Stadium) or Blue (J-Lot) with a valid Panther Club parking pass for the 2022 season. Additional parking is available in the student/general grass lot southwest of the stadium (entry through facilities on Grant Street) or the Lantz Arena lot. Students may park free in the grass lot with a valid 2022-23 student parking pass. New this year, student tailgate may also take place in the grass area just west of the stadium (between West Stadium Lot and Facilities – enter from Grant Street). The south side of Lantz Arena is a credentialed lot for the game, media, EIU football players/staff, visiting team buses and officials will be the only vehicles allowed to park on the South Side of Lantz this season. For information on Panther Club Parking please contact Jen Peterson at 217-581-6014 or japeterson@eiu.edu.
Bulldogs hang tough but can’t stop explosive Wauconda
The Riverside-Brookfield High School football team collected three turnovers on fumbles, two by Marques Turner and another from Giovanny Gonzalez. Two contributed to the Bulldogs’ three touchdowns. But host Wauconda quickly regained the momentum after each score and prevailed 35-21 on Sept. 2. “We knew we were going to...
Police search for missing Champaign woman
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for a missing woman. Sierra Dittmar, 25, was reported missing on Sept. 7, 2022. Her family and friends say they have not seen or heard from her since Aug. 25, 2022. She's described as a white woman with brown/auburn red hair...
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive
The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
Aurora man hurt in hunting accident at Silver Springs State Park
A 58-year-old Aurora man was hurt in a hunting accident Monday at Silver Springs State Park, according to Illinois Conservation Police. It happened at around 2:20 Monday afternoon. Conservation police say a 37-year-old hunter, also from Aurora, accidentally shot the 58-year-old who suffered minor injuries from pellets. The 58-year-old was...
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale
Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?
Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
Suburban School District Addresses Teacher Shortage With ‘Educator Prep' Program
As the national teacher shortage lingers, a suburban school district hopes to tackle the problem in a unique way. The "Educator Prep" program in District 214, covering schools in several Chicago suburbs including Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Elk Grove and more, gives students seeking a career in education, hands on experiences and dual college credits.
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Food Truck in The Area
Have you ever been to the Stateline's Best Food Truck?. Summer is coming to an end (or it's over depending on how you think...) but we can't move to fall without talking about the BEST part of summer in the Rockford area... food trucks!. Ok, yes we have access to...
3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake
Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
Abducted woman rescued after high-speed chase
CENTRAL ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — A high-speed chase ended with a woman being rescued after witnesses said she was forced into a vehicle against her will. Illinois State troopers learned the vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 57. This was reported around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday. State troopers located the vehicle near Tuscola and Pestoum. They […]
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
