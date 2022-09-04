ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Panthers Drop Home Opener Versus Western Ill., 3-0

CHARLESTON, Ill. - Eastern Illinois (2-5, 0-0 OVC) dropped their home opener in Lantz Arena to Western Illinois (2-5, 0-0 SUMMIT) by a final score of 3-0. The Panther offense again posted two double digit hitters in the match, but couldn't get in rhythm to pick up the win. The final scores were: 22-25, 21-25, 16-25. Giovana Larregui Lopez once again led all attackers in the match with 14 kills. This marks the fifth time this season Larregui Lopez had had 10+ kills in a match. She also was able to collect nine digs which was second on the team.
2022 EIU Football Tailgate Information

PARKING: Lots open three (3) hours prior to start of any scheduled game (i.e. 3 pm for 6 pm game)… Panther Club members may park in the Gray (West Stadium) or Blue (J-Lot) with a valid Panther Club parking pass for the 2022 season. Additional parking is available in the student/general grass lot southwest of the stadium (entry through facilities on Grant Street) or the Lantz Arena lot. Students may park free in the grass lot with a valid 2022-23 student parking pass. New this year, student tailgate may also take place in the grass area just west of the stadium (between West Stadium Lot and Facilities – enter from Grant Street). The south side of Lantz Arena is a credentialed lot for the game, media, EIU football players/staff, visiting team buses and officials will be the only vehicles allowed to park on the South Side of Lantz this season. For information on Panther Club Parking please contact Jen Peterson at 217-581-6014 or japeterson@eiu.edu.
Bulldogs hang tough but can’t stop explosive Wauconda

The Riverside-Brookfield High School football team collected three turnovers on fumbles, two by Marques Turner and another from Giovanny Gonzalez. Two contributed to the Bulldogs’ three touchdowns. But host Wauconda quickly regained the momentum after each score and prevailed 35-21 on Sept. 2. “We knew we were going to...
Police search for missing Champaign woman

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for a missing woman. Sierra Dittmar, 25, was reported missing on Sept. 7, 2022. Her family and friends say they have not seen or heard from her since Aug. 25, 2022. She's described as a white woman with brown/auburn red hair...
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive

The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
Aurora man hurt in hunting accident at Silver Springs State Park

A 58-year-old Aurora man was hurt in a hunting accident Monday at Silver Springs State Park, according to Illinois Conservation Police. It happened at around 2:20 Monday afternoon. Conservation police say a 37-year-old hunter, also from Aurora, accidentally shot the 58-year-old who suffered minor injuries from pellets. The 58-year-old was...
Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale

Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?

Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard

Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Food Truck in The Area

Have you ever been to the Stateline's Best Food Truck?. Summer is coming to an end (or it's over depending on how you think...) but we can't move to fall without talking about the BEST part of summer in the Rockford area... food trucks!. Ok, yes we have access to...
3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake

Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
Abducted woman rescued after high-speed chase

CENTRAL ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — A high-speed chase ended with a woman being rescued after witnesses said she was forced into a vehicle against her will. Illinois State troopers learned the vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 57. This was reported around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday. State troopers located the vehicle near Tuscola and Pestoum. They […]
