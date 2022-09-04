ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

NSU basketball coach hosting back-to-school bash Sept. 5

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hs7Zl_0hi9HBmk00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – NSU Coach Robert Jones is hosting his 5th annual Back-to-School Bash Monday, September 5 in Norfolk.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Joe Echols Arena.

Attendees can enjoy free food, school supplies, a bounce house and will get to meet the NSU men’s basketball team.

For more information about the event, email spartanbasketball@nsu.edu .

