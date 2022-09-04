Read full article on original website
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents are invited to join a walking event to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s™ on September 24 at the Memorial Stadium grounds at Indiana State University. Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease through the display of “Promise Flowers”. Blue flowers represent the participant is currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Yellow flowers signify Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers. Purple flowers designate those who have lost someone to the disease, and orange flowers show support for the association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
Historic downtown restoration project continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Time Travelers Club hosted a tour of the old Terre Haute National Bank building on Wabash Ave. on Wednesday. The Vigo County History Center alongside Indiana Landmarks guided the tours around. This is the first time in 15 years that the public has been able to get a glimpse inside the old building.
New bookstore coming to Twelve Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon, Twelve Points will have a new business where you can shop for a new book. Twelve Points Book Company will be opening by the end of November. The book company will have a variety of new and used materials. There will also be...
Hopeful job seekers invited to attend Sullivan Co. job fair
Sullivan County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Anyone seeking a job in Sullivan County will get to meet with 35 local employers at a job fair hosted by WorkOne Western Indiana. It’s happening Thursday, September 8th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Civic Center. That’s located at 344 N. Main Street in Sullivan, Indiana.
J. Gumbo’s officially opens under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A celebration was had in downtown Terre Haute as a popular restaurant marked its official opening under new ownership. A ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning at J. Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue. The official opening comes just a few weeks after the business held a soft opening.
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities.
One person taken into custody near Rio Grande Ave.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several law enforcement agencies were actively working a scene in the area of East Rio Grande Ave and Gallagher Road on Wednesday evening. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said the reason for the heavy police presence in the northern part of the county was because of a wanted person search.
Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday.
