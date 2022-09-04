ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Beached seal forces partial closure of Cohasset beach

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
UPDATE 7:00 p.m.

The seal as returned to the sea, per Cohasset PD.

Original Story:

A Cohasset beach was forced to partially close on Sunday after a beached seal came to rest on the shore.

According to Cohasset Police, the portion of the beach where the seal was resting was roped off with stakes and beachgoers were asked to stay 100 yards away from it.

Cohasset Police stated that representatives from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will assess the area tomorrow, although it is likely the seal will have moved by then.

According to police, if anyone goes within 100 yards of the seal, the entire beach will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

