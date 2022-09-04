Read full article on original website
10-year-old girl dies, six others hurt in north St. Louis County crash
A 10-year-old girl has died and six others are hurt after a head-on crash involving two vehicles Tuesday evening.
Crash leaves 10-year-old girl dead, 6 others injured in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A young girl was killed, and six others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County. The crash happened at around 5:50 p.m. along Bellefontaine Road south of Shepley Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. According to a crash report, a...
Officer shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in north St. Louis standoff
An hours-long standoff at a north St. Louis apartment complex ended Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired.
Police shoot, kill man with a knife after standoff in West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed by a police officer after police say he lunged at police with a knife Wednesday afternoon. A statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a stand-off was initiated which then led to an officer-involved shooting. St. Louis police...
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
KCTV 5
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia. The KBI said around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman called 911 after discovering her friend’s body in the 400 block of E. Arcadia St. Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded and found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home.
Man shot in south St. Louis after checking on car alarm
An investigation is underway after someone shot a man while he checked on a car alarm overnight in south St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Melanie T. Reichert, 39, of Arnold was injured Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 south of Bayless Avenue in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:50 a.m., Stacy M. Meeks, 40, of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on...
Man charged after police find alleged dog-fighting ring in north St. Louis County raid
HANLEY HILLS, Mo. — Editor's note: Images in the story below may be upsetting. North County Police Cooperative investigators said they arrested a Hanley Hills man Tuesday after discovering a dog-fighting operation at his home. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office issued multiple charges against 57-year-old Brian Maclin;...
Deceased biker identified in hit-and-run crash in Tower Grove East
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police identified the victim in the hit-and-run crash that killed a biker this week in the Tower Grove East neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed the victim was 47-year-old Danyell McMilller from the 3100 block of Portis. According to the incident report, the driver...
mymoinfo.com
Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center
(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities report that Troy Greenhaw was a 35 year old man serving a ten year sentence for two counts of first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting from Greene County and violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections.
Washington Missourian
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in rural St. Clair
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a deadly fire that happened Tuesday in rural St. Clair. The fire broke out sometime before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of White Road, which is in a residential area, southeast of St. Clair. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene, Sheriff Steve Pelton said they found firefighters actively working to control the blaze.
Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
KMOV
St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who has been involved in dogfighting for 30 years in St. Louis is facing 14 charges. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to a home in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Drive in Hanely Hills in mid-August after getting a tip about dog training and fighting. Animal control joined officers and they found a pit-bull-type canine chained to a fence with no water, food or shelter as soon as they arrived at the property. Officers then heard animals whimpering inside a detached garage.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Jury Finds Bolton Guilty
(St. Francois County) A St. Francois County jury has found Paul Bolton guilty of endangering a correction employee. According to a news release from the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Bolton was found guilty Tuesday after a day long jury trial. The jury took about an hour to...
KMOV
Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
Downtown St. Louis shooting kills one, injures 2 others
A man was shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
KMOV
Jury selection begins in trial of St. Charles man accused of killing girlfriend, 2 children and her mother in 2018
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the murder trial of Richard Emery. Emery is accused in the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two kids and her mother inside a home in the 100 block of Whetstone on the night of Dec. 28. The 911 dispatcher reportedly heard gunshots and people screaming during the call.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
5 On Your Side
