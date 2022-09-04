ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Clair, MO
County
Franklin County, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Franklin County, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Clair, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Villa Ridge, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia. The KBI said around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman called 911 after discovering her friend’s body in the 400 block of E. Arcadia St. Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded and found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

Melanie T. Reichert, 39, of Arnold was injured Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 south of Bayless Avenue in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:50 a.m., Stacy M. Meeks, 40, of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on...
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Campbell
mymoinfo.com

Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center

(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities report that Troy Greenhaw was a 35 year old man serving a ten year sentence for two counts of first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting from Greene County and violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections.
POTOSI, MO
Washington Missourian

Investigation underway into deadly house fire in rural St. Clair

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a deadly fire that happened Tuesday in rural St. Clair. The fire broke out sometime before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of White Road, which is in a residential area, southeast of St. Clair. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene, Sheriff Steve Pelton said they found firefighters actively working to control the blaze.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Franklin County Deputies#Better Family Life
FOX 2

Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who has been involved in dogfighting for 30 years in St. Louis is facing 14 charges. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to a home in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Drive in Hanely Hills in mid-August after getting a tip about dog training and fighting. Animal control joined officers and they found a pit-bull-type canine chained to a fence with no water, food or shelter as soon as they arrived at the property. Officers then heard animals whimpering inside a detached garage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Jury Finds Bolton Guilty

(St. Francois County) A St. Francois County jury has found Paul Bolton guilty of endangering a correction employee. According to a news release from the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Bolton was found guilty Tuesday after a day long jury trial. The jury took about an hour to...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
FERGUSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy