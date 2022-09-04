ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England’s biggest enemy at the 2023 World Cup will be fatigue

By Louise Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gP11h_0hi9G0h900
England's Alessia Russo celebrates Photograph: John Walton/PA

As the final whistle blew in Wiener Neustadt on Saturday evening England’s players looked a little flat.

After goals from Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris secured a 2-0 victory against Austria the Euro 2022 winners did not seem remotely like a team who had just sealed qualification for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

This downbeat demeanour had nothing to do with complacency — as the Lionesses’ manager Sarina Wiegman says winning “never” gets boring — and could not be blamed entirely on the underwhelming venue.

Related: Sarina Wiegman ‘really excited’ about England taking on USA at Wembley

If England — and Euro 2022 quarter-finalists Austria, too — deserved better than to play in front of only 2,600 fans in a ground with just two functioning stands, one of which was overshadowed by a giant water slide belonging to the adjacent aqua park, their downbeat body language appeared more about fatigue than disappointment.

As outstanding as Wiegman’s side are — since taking charge a year ago England’s Dutch coach has choreographed 19 wins and two draws in 21 games — they could surely do with a rest. A team which has scored 108 goals and conceded only five on Wiegman’s watch were back in action a mere 34 days after beating Germany at Wembley to win Euro 2022.

On Tuesday the party atmosphere generated by a full house congregated at Stoke for a now academic World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg will doubtless offer an adrenaline boost but England’s biggest enemy in next summer’s World Cup is arguably not the United States, Germany, France, Canada, Spain or Australia but overload.

Possibly Wiegman’s biggest concern is that her European champions are segueing into their various domestic seasons — England’s Women’s Super League kicks off at the weekend — so soon after a major tournament.

As England’s Alex Greenwood said on Saturday there has been no space for a proper holiday this summer. “There wasn’t much time off at all,” said the 28-year-old Manchester City defender. “The City girls had five or six days off and then it was straight back to it.

“To be honest, it feels like we’ve just continued playing football. Managing your workload and being sensible are so important, they’re vital.

“Everything you do away from the pitch is so, so, important. That goes for everyone but the older you get the more you definitely have to manage your load. I didn’t think that a couple of years ago but it catches up with you.”

Indeed, as Wiegman prepares for next month’s showpiece Wembley friendly with the World Cup holders, the United States, the dangers of over-playing may become acute.

The imperative to keep key players including Russo — who scored her ninth goal in 14 senior appearances and appears nailed on as the recently retired Ellen White’s successor at centre-forward — fresh and fit for next summer dictates squad rotation could become a necessity.

Fran Kirby — absent with an unspecified injury in Austria — and Lauren Hemp are similarly vital cogs in Wiegman’s attack and the need to manage their game time should allow other forwards including Parris and Ella Toone a chance to remind everyone of their abilities.

Toone, a game-changing substitute during Euro 2022 when she scored transformative goals against Spain and Germany, started in Wiener Neustadt and hopes to be one of the first names on Wiegman’s team sheet against the USA in October.

“We’re excited,” said the Manchester United forward. “We know how good the USA are — it’s another level up — and we want to challenge ourselves against the very best teams. We can’t wait to have all the fans back at Wembley, our favourite place, to support us again. But I think we’ve now got a target on our back because we’ve won the Euros.”

Toone has found that triumph life-changing. “More people recognise you walking down the street, which has been mad, but also amazing,” she said. “I don’t think we knew how much of an impact winning the tournament would have. This summer’s been very different to previous ones.”

When packed crowds chant “Tooney” at high volume it can, paradoxically, sound as if they are booing rather than applauding — the England cricketer Joe Root has a similar problem with his surname — and the 23-year-old admits it took time to properly tune in to an increasingly familiar soundtrack.

“When there’s loads of fans it does sound like they’re booing me but I’ve got used to it,” she said. “I now know they’re on my side.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England’s ageless pace pair key to ending memorable summer in style

South Africa likely to revert to their four-man pace attack while Harry Brook makes his England debut in the deciding Test. And so to the Oval for a decider that will cap off an already memorable summer of Test cricket. England, reborn under Ben Stokes, could register their best home season for 18 years with a sixth win, while South Africa hope to reclaim the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy with what would be their third series win on these shores since readmission.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Alex Greenwood
BBC

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory

Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#Cup Holders#Manchester United#Uk#Lionesses#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Helen Hunt: ‘There were a couple of years I was spooked – I just became very boring’

In the eyes of some, As Good As It Gets was as good as it got for Helen Hunt. Despite starring in a hit NBC sitcom, Mad About You, and a cult disaster movie, Twister, it was the release of the acerbic romcom in 1997 – in which Hunt’s waitress and single mother forms a love-hate relationship with Jack Nicholson’s misanthropic author – that saw her career truly go supernova. As Good As It Gets brought overnight fame and a best actress Oscar. And yet, the decades since have seen if not a disappearance of that fame, at least an erosion, with few of her films bothering the box office or the Academy (although she did land a best supporting actress nomination for 2012 indie film The Sessions).
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘What he was doing was like nothing else’: the secret recordings of genius producer Charles Stepney

In the mid-60s, a struggling vibraphone player named Charles Stepney and his wife, Rubie, visited their pastor looking for career advice. Stepney’s work as a jazz musician in Chicago was intermittent at best: when he did get work, Rubie was unhappy about spending nights at home alone. “So the pastor prayed,” says Stepney’s daughter Charlene. “He said, ‘Dear God, please give him a job where he can be at home with his family at night but still be able to do his music.’ Mom and Dad laughed all the way home. They were like: ‘Hmm, we could have said that prayer for ourselves!’”
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

The Guardian

433K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy