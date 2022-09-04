Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: For Texas, the test comes in the form of Alabama’s Bryce Young
The Texas Longhorns have a test of all tests this weekend against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Part of that test will come in the form of the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, junior quarterback Bryce Young. To be clear, Young is likely the best quarterback to grace the DKR turf since ... well, a very long time, if we’re doing our best to be frank here.
Steve Sarkisian says the training wheels are off for Texas QB Quinn Ewers
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a solid debut against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with some notable highs and some notable lows, Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is already receiving the full trust of head coach Steve Sarkisian, who named Ewers the starter less than three weeks ago. “You can’t...
Alabama’s band not traveling to Texas resurrects dumb controversy
Any fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide wanting an excuse to be #madonline found the perfect excuse on Tuesday when the school confirmed that the Alabama marching band will not be present at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the highly-anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns. “Due to...
Inside the Numbers: Texas turns in dominant performances in three phases
The Texas Longhorns were heavy favorites in the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, but things got rolling early and continued to roll en route to the lopsided win. With the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide looming, there are still many questions to answer, but getting a significant confidence-builder in the season opener can hopefully mean a bit of momentum heading into the marquee non-conference matchup.
Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Coming off of a big win over the ULM, all eyes are on the Texas Longhorns as they prepare to host No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Both College GameDay and Big Noon Saturday will be on-hand for the non-conference matchup, a rematch of the 2010 national championship game that seemingly sent both teams on different trajectories. Over the last decade, Alabama has been one of the most dominant dynasties in college football history, while the Longhorns are on their third coach and hoping the third time is the charm.
Winning is Hard Podcast: Monday Overreactions to Texas’ win over ULM
The Texas Longhorns started off the 2022 season on the right note, dominating ULM in a 52-10 victory and the Winning is Hard podcast is here to react to the week one dub. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker provide their biggest takeaways from the victory, including the performance of Quinn Ewers in his Texas debut, Ja’Tavion Sanders (5:00), and the Texas pash rush (7:00).
