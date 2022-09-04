Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
A Beloved Levantine Restaurant Expands Its Foothold in Long Beach
For years, chef Dima Habibeh has dreamed of expansion. The owner of downtown Long Beach’s Ammatolí considers that word in many permutations: expanding herself, physically expanding her restaurant space, and expanding the cultural influences currently found on her broad menu. Now, after growing her restaurant’s footprint all the way out to the northwest corner of Long Beach Boulevard and Third Street, the dream is feeling more like manifest destiny.
theregistrysocal.com
Collectors Universe to Occupy 286,636 SQFT at Pacific Center in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA – Drawbridge Realty announced a 15-year lease with Collectors Universe to occupy 286,636 s.f. within Pacific Center at 1600/1610 St Andrews Place in Santa Ana, California. This is the third long term lease Drawbridge has negotiated with a major tenant at one of its properties in...
thelog.com
The Spirit of Dana Point Returns to Ocean Institute
DANA POINT— On Aug. 22, the Ocean Institute in Dana Point announced the return of the tall ship, The Spirit of Dana Point. On Aug. 28, the Institute hosted a free event that presented her restoration journey and a coin ceremony to welcome her home. There was also a Q&A segment for those who had questions regarding the process.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
maritime-executive.com
Heat Wave Forces California to Suspend Shore Power Rules for Vessels
Faced with the prospect of a week-long heat wave bringing record-setting temperatures and straining the state’s power grid, California’s governor on Friday issued an executive order that among other steps suspends California’s requirement that ocean-going vessels use shore power in port. It was the first time in 2022 that the state took the action to reverse its increasingly tight emissions controls on vessels.
OC Power Authority Disputes Accusations of Secrecy, Completes $200 Million in Power Purchases
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency continue to defend themselves against concerns over a lack of transparency as they’re committing taxpayers to expensive power purchases and also automatically opting in nearly a third of the county’s residents into the new power agency. On Tuesday, board members...
California Psychiatrist Takes To The Streets With 'Rare' Medical Practice
He is the first in the county to treat patients on sidewalks.
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OC Power Authority to Respond to Transparency Concerns Today
Board members of the Orange County Power Authority are set to respond to a grand jury investigation calling them out for a lack of transparency and requests from OC Supervisors for an independent audit of their work today. At their Tuesday meeting, OCPA is expected to deny any lack of...
irvinestandard.com
Irvine’s own Riviera
September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County California Labor Day Closures Monday September 5 2022
Labor Day 2022 is Monday September 5 2022. Labor Day is an observed State and Federal Holiday. U.S. Post Office ( No Mail Delivery)
irvinestandard.com
EV maker Mullen opens Irvine office
Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive announced it will open a new development center in Irvine. The 16,000-square-foot facility at 100 Technology Drive will house engineering design and development, styling, program management, marketing and finance teams. “Irvine’s technology hub is a great location for us to anchor our EV team and provides us with the space and potential talent pool to support our growth over the next few years,” says CEO and Chairman David Michery. Mullen is currently developing an SUV crossover, a fleet van and a sports car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Karen Bass got a USC degree for free. It’s now pulling her into a federal corruption case
During the last decade, two influential Los Angeles politicians were awarded full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 each from USC’s social work program. One of those scholarships led to the indictment of former L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s social work program, Marilyn Flynn, on bribery and fraud charges.
baltimorenews.net
Is It Worth Getting A DUI Lawyer In California?
For many motorists, dealing with a DUI arrest is daunting; having legal representation can help ease the burden. A competent DUI lawyer can help you make sense of the circumstances and proceed thoughtfully. In the long run, this will help you save resources. There are many aspects to consider while selecting a reliable DUI attorney in California. The attorney's qualifications and experience, the fees they charge, the location of their office, and how they handle cases are all elements to consider.
Anaheim Residents Use Public Spaces to Cool Down During Heat Wave
While Orange County – along with the rest of California – is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave this week, residents in cities like Anaheim are using public libraries, parks and community centers to cool off. An excessive heat warning was put in place by the National Weather Service...
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
localocnews.com
Early polling shows Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the Anaheim Mayor race
Polling from Public Opinion Strategies shows Anaheim Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the election for Mayor of Anaheim. The poll results show O’Neil has strong name identification citywide with positive favorability going into the election, in which he has $190,000 cash-on-hand just 3 weeks after entering the race for Mayor. In Anaheim’s District 6, which accounts for 27% of the total electorate, O’Neil polls well ahead of Galloway and Aitken, coming in first among Republicans, No Party Preference voters, and even Democrats. After voters hear about O’Neil’s accomplishments and message, he takes a commanding lead over the other challengers citywide, taking 39% of the vote against 18% each for Aitken and Galloway, with the rest of the vote remaining undecided.
citywatchla.com
Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)
An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
Anaheim FBI Corruption Probe Puts New Focus on Role of Community Organizing
The gap between rich and poor remains a central theme in Anaheim politics. And a key driver of community organizing efforts around town. A set of written FBI corruption affidavits seemed to put that gap into new focus this year, alleging a shadowy city influence network where Mayor Harry Sidhu solicited campaign bribes, something he denies, and city leaders met at exclusive retreats with powerful resort interests — all while residents died of COVID-19, struggled to buy food, and shouldered rent increases at mobile homes parks.
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
Comments / 0