Polling from Public Opinion Strategies shows Anaheim Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the election for Mayor of Anaheim. The poll results show O’Neil has strong name identification citywide with positive favorability going into the election, in which he has $190,000 cash-on-hand just 3 weeks after entering the race for Mayor. In Anaheim’s District 6, which accounts for 27% of the total electorate, O’Neil polls well ahead of Galloway and Aitken, coming in first among Republicans, No Party Preference voters, and even Democrats. After voters hear about O’Neil’s accomplishments and message, he takes a commanding lead over the other challengers citywide, taking 39% of the vote against 18% each for Aitken and Galloway, with the rest of the vote remaining undecided.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO