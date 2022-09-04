ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out

That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Lex Luger Names His Toughest Torture Rack Ever

Lex Luger began his wrestling career in 1985 and had his last match in 2006. Over his 20+ year career, Luger won many of his matches with a move known as the Torture Rack, a move that saw him hold his opponent on his shoulders face up, jumping up and down to cause them pain. Luger has done this to many men over the years, but, one more than all the others proved to be his most difficult test.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation with The Young Bucks

Following the comments made by CM Punk during the AEW All Out media scrum, additional information regarding what took place the night before is currently being revealed. According to Boxing/MMA/Pro Wrestling reporter Steve Muehlhausen, Matt and Nick Jackson confronted Punk about what he said, and Punk then reportedly threw punches at least one of The Young Bucks’ members. At the same time that all of this was going on, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were fielding questions from the media. During the chaos, there was a moment when the security guards suddenly bolted out of the room. It appeared that they had been informed of what was going on between Punk and The Bucks.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return

Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey

Former UFC Champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey have been laying waste to the WWE since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank; the situation grew worse when Rousey lost her rematch at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She has been attacking referees and backstage talent — including recently arm-barring Adam Pearce — which has garnered a positive reaction from WWE fans.
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw

WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
WWE
PWMania

Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married

On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
WWE
ComicBook

Hangman Page and Colt Cabana Seemingly Respond to CM Punk's Comments

AEW All Out went off the air around midnight eastern time, but the real show was just getting started. The regular post-event press conference kicked off with AEW World Champion CM Punk immediately addressing his long-running issues with former friend Colt Cabana, while also shining light on his current beef with "Hangman" Adam Page. On top of that, Punk also ran down AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, claiming that they "couldn't manage a Target." These comments reportedly led to a "physical altercation" between Punk and the Young Bucks, which required the men to be separated by security.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw

WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Title Match

Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and since then he’s defended his title a few times. On Saturday fans saw The Tribal Chief put the belts on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and Roman picked up a big win over Drew when NXT star Solo Sikoa debuted and helped Roman retain.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'

Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw

This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
WWE
PWMania

Update on Christian Cage, Currently Suffering a Serious Injury

According to reports, veteran professional wrestler Christian Cage is suffering from a severe injury. Cage’s victory over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out had to be cut short due to Cage sustaining an injury during the match. Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy while he was making his entrance and choke slammed him on the stage, which brought the match to a quick conclusion in about 30 seconds. After that, Jungle Boy took a powerbomb from his former tag team partner and sent it through a table. When Jungle Boy was finally able to get to his feet, the match finally got underway, but Cage quickly ended it by finishing him off with a Spear and then a Killswitch.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match

A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On CM Punk, Ace Steel And The Elite AEW Melee And Fallout

There were two Premium Live Events and one Pay-Per-View this weekend, but all the wrestling world can talk about is AEW World Champion CM Punk, his biting words at the post AEW All Out press scrum and a locker room brawl between himself, Ace Steel and the Elite that reportedly saw chairs thrown and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. And in case there hasn't been enough information released out there regarding this fiasco, never fear, for more has arrived.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans

As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
WWE
