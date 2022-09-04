ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European roundup: Roma thrashed by Udinese, Mainz beat Mönchengladbach

Destiny Udogie of Udinese celebrates after putting his side ahead against Roma.

Roma were thrashed 4-0 by a Udinese side who showed no mercy and were helped by a brilliant early goal from Destiny Udogie in their fifth Serie A game of the season.

José Mourinho’s side could have gone top with a win but Udinese scored after five minutes through Udogie, who intercepted a pass between the defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patrício to slot home. Lazar Samardzic doubled the lead in the 56th minute from outside the box and his fellow midfielder Roberto Pereyra netted a left-footed shot in the 75th minute, with the assist coming from Jean-Victor Makengo.

Sandi Lovric slotted home seven minutes later when Pereyra cut the ball back to find him in the middle of the box. Roma, who are fifth on 10 points, visit Empoli on 12 September while Udinese, who are fourth, travel to Sassuolo next Sunday.

“I prefer losing one match 4-0 than four matches 1-0,” Mourinho told reporters after his worst defeat at the helm of a Serie A team. “We conceded goals due to individual mistakes, but for me they are collective mistakes,” he added.

Elsewhere in Italy, Verona beat Sampdoria 2-1, Cremonese drew 0-0 with Sassuolo, and Spezia and Bologna drew 2-2.

Mainz snapped 10-man Borussia Mönchengladbach’s unbeaten Bundesliga run with a 1-0 win courtesy of Aaron Martin’s free-kick to move into the top five. Unlike in last week’s 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich, when Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer made a league-record 19 saves, it was the visitors who were stronger in the first half and missed a string of chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmcBM_0hi9Fdnu00
Mainz’s Aaron Martin (centre) celebrates after opening the scoring against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Photograph: Bernd Thissen/AP

Marcus Thuram squandered several and hit the woodwork but instead of going in front the host found themselves down to 10 in the 63rd minute when Ko Itakura was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul. To make matters worse, Martin stepped up to curl a superb free-kick past Sommer, who was left frozen on the spot, and into the top corner.

Gladbach continued to be wasteful, with Jonas Hofmann failing to connect with the ball in front of goal in the 66th minute. They thought they had finally bagged the equaliser through Lars Stindl but a replay showed he had dropped off a little too early and was ruled offside. Mainz move up to fifth spot on 10 points, two behind leaders Freiburg while Gladbach slip to ninth on eight points. Hertha Berlin beat Augsburg 2-0 away in the day’s other game.

In Ligue 1, Breel Embolo’s strike midway through the second half was enough to give Monaco victory at fellow early strugglers Nice. Further up the table, Lille won 3-1 at Montpellier, with goals from Jonathan David coming either side of one for the former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes.

In Spain, Valencia hammered Getafe 5-1 and Villarreal scored an equally emphatic 4-0 win over Elche. Athletic Bilbao lost 1-0 at home to Espanyol and Osasuna beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

SOCCER
Sports
