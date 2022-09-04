Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Historic downtown restoration project continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Time Travelers Club hosted a tour of the old Terre Haute National Bank building on Wabash Ave. on Wednesday. The Vigo County History Center alongside Indiana Landmarks guided the tours around. This is the first time in 15 years that the public has been able to get a glimpse inside the old building.
wibqam.com
New bookstore coming to Twelve Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon, Twelve Points will have a new business where you can shop for a new book. Twelve Points Book Company will be opening by the end of November. The book company will have a variety of new and used materials. There will also be...
WTHI
Terre Haute restaurant reopens near 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time eatery in Terre Haute has moved back to its former neighborhood. Oy Vey Jewish Bakery and Deli is now open in the 12 Points area. It's on Lafayette Avenue at the old Royal Mandarin restaurant - near Union Hospital. You can grab sandwiches...
homeofpurdue.com
Fall Festivals in Greater Lafayette
Happy Fall Y’all! Fall in love with autumn festivals in Greater Lafayette. From sampling a delicious array of culinary treats at the Feast of the Hunters' Moon to learning about world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays, and international food at Global Fest, there is something special for everyone. Learn how to polka dance at Germanfest, get in touch with your inner artist at Art on the Wabash, and be spooked at Boo at the Zoo!
wibqam.com
Area high schools ‘Tackle Childhood Cancer’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As football season begins, area high school teams and a local campaign are teaming up to Tackle Childhood Cancer. The 2022 Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign will kick-off Friday evening on three football fields across the area. Molly and Greg Barrett again are challenging participating...
wibqam.com
Annual Blues fest set to return to Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In just a few short days, music will fill the streets of downtown Terre Haute. The 2022 Blues At the Crossroads Festival is this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9th-10th. On Friday, festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and then at 4 p.m. the following...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
wibqam.com
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities. Brazil […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Neets Bridge Rockville, IN USA
My husband and I were doing our weekly jeep roadtripping and stumbled upon the heart inside of the Neet covered bridge in Rockville IN. Thanks to whomever put it there. What a wonderful idea to make someone smile. Thank you 😊
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
WTHI
Police identify weekend Terre Haute murder victim as search continues for suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a weekend shooting. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Riley, from Terre Haute, was the person killed on 8th Avenue. The shooting happened Saturday night. Terre Haute Police are searching for Richard "Tony" Sandlin in connection...
WLFI.com
Roundabout part of Concord Road redesign
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic jams have officials re-thinking the layout of Concord Road south of Veterans Memorial Parkway. As part of a new intersection, a roundabout would connect an extended Eppingham Drive to a planned development on the other side of Concord. Meanwhile, the existing entrance to Stones Crossing subdivision would close.
National sweet corn festival in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you love corn? Head out to the Hoopeston National Sweet Corn Festival. It is taking place Sept. 1 to 5. The festival has all of the carnival favorites but includes 50 tons of sweetcorn cooked with an antique steam engine. The corn is free. Organizers said the picture below shows […]
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Man who mailed meth and heroin from California to Indiana sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine. Upon his release, […]
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
A Special Response team was executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. on Monday evening.
wibqam.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
