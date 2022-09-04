ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, IN

Historic downtown restoration project continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Time Travelers Club hosted a tour of the old Terre Haute National Bank building on Wabash Ave. on Wednesday. The Vigo County History Center alongside Indiana Landmarks guided the tours around. This is the first time in 15 years that the public has been able to get a glimpse inside the old building.
New bookstore coming to Twelve Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon, Twelve Points will have a new business where you can shop for a new book. Twelve Points Book Company will be opening by the end of November. The book company will have a variety of new and used materials. There will also be...
Terre Haute restaurant reopens near 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time eatery in Terre Haute has moved back to its former neighborhood. Oy Vey Jewish Bakery and Deli is now open in the 12 Points area. It's on Lafayette Avenue at the old Royal Mandarin restaurant - near Union Hospital. You can grab sandwiches...
Fall Festivals in Greater Lafayette

Happy Fall Y’all! Fall in love with autumn festivals in Greater Lafayette. From sampling a delicious array of culinary treats at the Feast of the Hunters' Moon to learning about world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays, and international food at Global Fest, there is something special for everyone. Learn how to polka dance at Germanfest, get in touch with your inner artist at Art on the Wabash, and be spooked at Boo at the Zoo!
Area high schools ‘Tackle Childhood Cancer’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As football season begins, area high school teams and a local campaign are teaming up to Tackle Childhood Cancer. The 2022 Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign will kick-off Friday evening on three football fields across the area. Molly and Greg Barrett again are challenging participating...
Annual Blues fest set to return to Wabash Ave.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In just a few short days, music will fill the streets of downtown Terre Haute. The 2022 Blues At the Crossroads Festival is this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9th-10th. On Friday, festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and then at 4 p.m. the following...
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities. Brazil […]
Neets Bridge Rockville, IN USA

My husband and I were doing our weekly jeep roadtripping and stumbled upon the heart inside of the Neet covered bridge in Rockville IN. Thanks to whomever put it there. What a wonderful idea to make someone smile. Thank you 😊
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
Roundabout part of Concord Road redesign

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic jams have officials re-thinking the layout of Concord Road south of Veterans Memorial Parkway. As part of a new intersection, a roundabout would connect an extended Eppingham Drive to a planned development on the other side of Concord. Meanwhile, the existing entrance to Stones Crossing subdivision would close.
National sweet corn festival in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you love corn? Head out to the Hoopeston National Sweet Corn Festival. It is taking place Sept. 1 to 5. The festival has all of the carnival favorites but includes 50 tons of sweetcorn cooked with an antique steam engine. The corn is free. Organizers said the picture below shows […]
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
