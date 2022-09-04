Read full article on original website
Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.
They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
Eagles, Anthony Harris “mutually agree” to terminate practice-squad contract
There was a time in the NFL when some coaches didn’t get fired. Instead, the moves were called a mutual parting. An NFL team and a veteran safety are trotting out that label when it comes to the decision to eliminate the player’s practice-squad contract. Via Adam Schefter...
Tom Brady uses negative assessments of new-look offensive line to motivate them
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT in more ways than one. He’s definitely among the best of all time when it comes to finding ways to affix a gigantic chip onto his shoulder. In the debut episode of the second season of his Let’s Go podcast with Jim...
Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future. Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general...
Bears' Fields drops perfect quip about rookie blocking Bosa
The 49ers’ defensive line might be the top unit in the NFL. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line is inexperienced and might be one of the worst units in the league. In the season opener on Sunday at Soldier Field, 49ers star Nick Bosa, coming off a career year with 15.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, will line up against starting left tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick preparing for his NFL debut.
Julio Jones lands on Tampa Bay second string
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin,...
After coaching Patrick Mahomes in college, Kliff Kingsbury prepares to coach against him
Kliff Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes for three years at Texas Tech, and although the team was not particularly good — Texas Tech went 13-16 in games Mahomes started — both men have gone on to greener pastures. Now Kingsbury is head coach of the Cardinals and Mahomes is...
Eagles great Jason Peters signing with the Cowboys
This is going to look weird. Eagles great Jason Peters is extending his career and is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN's Todd Archer reported Monday morning. Peters will begin his time in Dallas on the practice squad. The Cowboys found themselves in need of a left tackle after Tyron...
What worries Staley if 49ers' Lance doesn't play perfectly
Trey Lance remains one of the NFL’s biggest mysteries heading into the 2022 season. Coach Kyle Shanahan is handing the reins to his 49ers’ offense to the 22-year-old Lance, who is facing gargantuan expectations as a former No. 3 overall pick taking over the huddle of a team fresh off a 2022 NFC Championship Game appearance.
Allen Lazard not practicing after he was stepped on last week
The Packers could be without one of their key offensive weapons this week. Receiver Allen Lazard is still not practicing after he wasn’t on the field last week. But head coach Matt LaFleur provided a little more information on the situation. “He got stepped on last week, so that’s...
Lamar Jackson: We’re still talking contract, but talks will probably cut off after this week
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he and the team still have time to work out a long-term contract extension. But not a lot of time. Jackson said today that the sides are still talking about a new contract, but by the end of the week his focus will be on Sunday’s game against the Jets, and beyond that he plans to focus solely on football and not talk contract during the season.
Ty Law reveals his prediction for Patriots wins in 2022 NFL season
There's not much time left to get in your predictions for the 2022 NFL season, which begins Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. The New England Patriots begin their season Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami, and lots of predictions for...
Saints sign Chase Hansen to active roster, Jake Luton to their practice squad
The Saints signed linebacker Chase Hansen to the 53-player roster Tuesday. Hansen, 29, did not make the roster last week out of the preseason, but the Saints re-signed him to the practice squad before his promotion this week. He spent most of the past two seasons on New Orleans’ practice squad.
Kittle misses practice: Status uncertain for 49ers-Bears clash
SANTA CLARA -- As the 49ers began preparations to face the Chicago Bears in the season opener, Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle was on the sideline. Kittle did not practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, and coach Kyle Shanahan said he was not certain about Kittle’s status for Sunday’s game.
Addition of “probably” makes Lamar Jackson’s deadline meaningless
Deadlines drive action. Anyone who pays attention to the NFL knows that. But when deadlines aren’t real, they don’t do the trick. And artificial deadlines work only if both sides treat them as real. For the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, there seems to be no real deadline.
Jason Kelce: Expectations are f—ing nothing
Center Jason Kelce has been one of the Eagles’ heart-and-soul players for years, perhaps best illustrated by his legendary speech at Philadelphia’s championship parade after winning Super Bowl LII. But on Wednesday, he once again delivered a strong message to his team — though this time it was...
Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: Having knowledge is “overrated”
The Browns face quarterback Baker Mayfield right out of the gates, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft facing the team that employed him for four years — before throwing him out for Deshaun Watson. “Baker obviously is a player that we know well,” coach Kevin...
