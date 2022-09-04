Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
Here’s how much the rain this week helped the drought in Mass.
Conditions are better, but we still have a ways to go. Finally, after months of hot, dry weather, recent rainfall put a dent in the drought that’s been plaguing Massachusetts. Last week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 40% of Massachusetts was in extreme drought — the second...
Comments / 0