ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

NJ police searching for man who tried to lure 2 children into his car

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQ1xK_0hi9F4Bq00

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) — The Manchester Township Police department is searching for a middle-aged man who tried to lure two children into his car.

The man stopped his tan SUV in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township and tried to coax two minors to enter his vehicle around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The savvy kids ran back into their home, and the suspect fled.

Officials described the vehicle as an early- to mid-2000s Chevrolet Equinox or Saturn Vue with a black rear bumper.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Lawrence, NJ cops arrest 2 after checks kept getting stolen from mail

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Two Willingboro men were arrested and charged with mail theft after an investigation into the theft of checks and fraud. In all of the cases reported checks were mailed from U.S. Postal Service mailboxes outside of either the Circle Branch post office on Business Route 1 (Brunswick Pike) or the Craven Lane post office along Route 206, according to Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver

Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Spanjers Park#Nj
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MISSING TEEN – MOTHERS PLEA FOR HELP

PLEASE HELP ME FIND MY DAUGHTER. Keira aka Blake has been missing since yesterday. Last seen in Brick, NJ. She now has dark brown hair and sometimes wears glasses. She is 16 years old, 5’4″, about 150 lbs, was wearing either a black tank top or black tank top with small flowers. She always carries a red backpack. (EDIT: I just found her red backpack, she NEVER leaves the house without it, I don’t feel she ran away because she took NOTHING with her.)
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Driver killed after slamming into back of garbage truck, cops say

A 34-year-old Glassboro man was killed after his car rear-ended a garbage truck Tuesday evening in Camden County, authorities said. Frank W. Cavender IV was driving on the 900 block of Johnson Road around 6:50 p.m. in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township when he slammed into the back of the stopped truck, police said in a statement.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SAYREVILLE: FOUR ARRESTED FOR BURGLARIZING CARS – THREE SUSPECTS FROM OUT OF STATE

At approximately 4:00am we received a call about suspicious activity in the area of Modzelewski Terrace. Suspects were observed burglarizing 2 cars on that street. The suspects left the area prior to police arrival. Officers began to check nearby neighborhoods where they located the suspects on Kimball Drive as they continued burglarizing unlocked cars. Four suspects were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Burglary, and Hindering Apprehension.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy