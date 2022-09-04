NJ police searching for man who tried to lure 2 children into his car
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) — The Manchester Township Police department is searching for a middle-aged man who tried to lure two children into his car.
The man stopped his tan SUV in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township and tried to coax two minors to enter his vehicle around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The savvy kids ran back into their home, and the suspect fled.
Officials described the vehicle as an early- to mid-2000s Chevrolet Equinox or Saturn Vue with a black rear bumper.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.
