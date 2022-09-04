NEW YORK -- On Tuesday morning, residents at a NYCHA complex in the East Village were still being told not to drink the water, days after elevated levels of arsenic were detected.New test results showed no contamination, but the city is waiting for more tests to come back, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.Residents at the Jacob Riis Houses say if it's not one thing, it's another. After days of dealing with cloudy and arsenic tap water, there are now more problems.NYCHA posted flyers for tenants saying the power will be turned off for a couple of hours Tuesday amid work...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO