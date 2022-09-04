Read full article on original website
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
NY1
Mayor promises 'thorough report' on arsenic in NYCHA water
For five days, the nearly 4,000 residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village have been unable to use their tap water, which last week tested positive for elevated levels of arsenic. What You Need To Know. For a fifth straight day, residents of the Jacob Riis Houses...
Here’s How NYC Tenants Can Test Their Drinking Water
The discovery of arsenic in the water supply at NYCHA’s Jacob Riis Houses is a scary reminder of how little control most people have over their taps. While most of the drinking water in New York City apartment buildings is perfectly potable, older plumbing can leach toxins, especially lead, during the final stretch from street to sink.
East Village NYCHA residents dealing with temporary power outage
NEW YORK -- On Tuesday morning, residents at a NYCHA complex in the East Village were still being told not to drink the water, days after elevated levels of arsenic were detected.New test results showed no contamination, but the city is waiting for more tests to come back, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.Residents at the Jacob Riis Houses say if it's not one thing, it's another. After days of dealing with cloudy and arsenic tap water, there are now more problems.NYCHA posted flyers for tenants saying the power will be turned off for a couple of hours Tuesday amid work...
NYCHA resident says he has suspected arsenic poisoning
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man said he has been preliminarily diagnosed with arsenic poisoning following a scare involving contaminated water at the Jacob Riis Houses. Dennis Diaz said he’d been feeling ill for weeks. He’s dealt with chronic diarrhea, headaches and a strange taste in his mouth. When elevated levels of arsenic […]
Probe continues into discovery of arsenic in drinking water at NYCHA complex
A federal monitor has told the city to keep all documents related to the investigation into dangerous levels of arsenic in the tap water at a NYCHA complex in the East Village.
NY1
Supporters, critics rally over Bruckner Boulevard rezoning at City Hall
Tensions were at a high at City Hall today, as supporters and protesters weighed in on a controversial plan to rezone the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx. At issue is a proposed housing plan to upzone Bruckner Boulevard that would include 349 housing units, of which 168 would be deemed affordable. Of those units, 99 would be reserved for seniors and 22 for veterans. The plan would also include a new supermarket and community space for local youth.
NY1
Hochul drops mask mandates on mass transit
Masks will no longer be required when riding mass transit in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday morning during a news conference in Brooklyn. “Masks are encouraged, but optional. This is what you’re going to see on our subways and our mass transit throughout the state of New York,” Hochul said, pointing to updated signage that will soon make its way to mass transportation hubs.
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
NY1
Former NYC Transit head says ending mask mandate is 'a reflection of our reality’
The former interim president of the city’s transit authority says the governor’s decision to make masks optional on subways and buses is an indication of the current conditions found in the subway system — fewer riders are wearing masks. “I think it’s a reflection of the reality...
NY1
What can New York City learn from Jersey City about permit parking?
People across New York City are bracing for how congestion pricing will reshape parking patterns in Manhattan. Some residents have concerns that commuters will ditch their vehicles north of 60th street to avoid the toll and hop on public transportation overwhelming what neighborhood parking spots currently exist. Many cities have...
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
The "Monitors on Monitors on Monitors" Edition
Rain and humid throughout the day. • Photos: J'Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade. (Reece T. Williams, photos by Rashida Zagon for Gothamist) • Four misconceptions about congestion pricing. Do some people think this is a cash grab? Yeesh. (Stephen Nessen for Gothamist) • What the hell is happening...
Water levels in Croton River to become dangerous starting today
The New York City Department of Environmental Protection will begin to draw down water levels in the New Croton Reservoir to allow for routine operational inspections of the New Croton Dam and spillway.
New York housing agency to crack down on rent-regulated, 'Frankenstein' loophole
Residential buildings along 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. Two-and-a-half years after saying it would crack down on a landlord loophole, the Division of Housing and Community Renewal is seeking to limit the ability landlords have to combine rent regulated apartments and raise rents. [ more › ]
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
SHEEPSHEAD BAY’S OWN ‘COUSIN BRUCIE’ WILL RECREATE BEATLES’ BRITISH INVASION: Legendary WABC radio host and Brooklyn native son Bruce “Cousin Brucie” Morrow will be recreating the Beatles’ British Invasion tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 2p.m., to mark the centennial of WABC radio. Bruce Morrow, who was born and raised in Sheepshead Bay, attended James Madison High School and Brooklyn College before starting his storied radio career, was among the disc jockeys in the country to introduce the first Beatles record in America on-the-air to over 40 states. He also famously introduced the Beatles for their first performance at Shea Stadium, their first stop on their 1965 U.S. summer tour.
fox5ny.com
Mask rules dropped on NYC trains and buses
It is now ok to ride the NYC subway and buses without wearing a face mask. Very few people were following the rules anyway.
bklyndesigns.com
Bronx Neighborhoods Guide: Map, Best And Safe Neighborhoods
Coming to the Bronx anytime soon? Or are you thinking about living in the Bronx but not fully decided yet?. To help you make that decision, this article tells you what you need to know before coming to the borough. It may not be as popular as Manhattan or Brooklyn,...
Remains of Newborn Baby Found in New York City Water Treatment Facility
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department is investigating after body parts...
5 hospitalized after fire in Astoria
NEW YORK -- Five people were hospitalized after a fire in Queens on Tuesday.Cellphone video shows thick smoke pouring from the second floor of a three-story building.It happened just before 8 p.m. on 42nd Street and 23rd Avenue in Astoria.Firefighters had the flames under control in 30 minutes.The victims' conditions are unknown.A sixth person was treated at the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
