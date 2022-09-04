6 injured after shooting in downtown Charleston, SC, police say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The search is on for a man accused of shooting two people at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Ladson. It all stemmed from an argument that allegedly took place outside of the DMV office around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday before moving inside the building. One person, who deputies […]

LADSON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO