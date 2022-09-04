6 injured after shooting in downtown Charleston, SC, police say

Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Man arrested in deadly July shooting of North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting of a North Charleston teen. Dontre Lamur Alston was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
live5news.com
Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
live5news.com
Man arrested for string of burglaries in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested in a string of burglaries at North Charleston businesses. Jerrod Randolph Green, 35, was arrested Tuesday at a home in Summerville and charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary. Officers say seven businesses in...
iheart.com
Police No Longer Believe Charleston Shooting Was Random
(Charleston, SC)-- Police say they no longer believe a shooting in downtown Charleston was random. The incident early Sunday morning left five people injured. Twenty-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old boy are both charged with unlawful carry in connection to the shooting. All five of the victims are expected to...
iheart.com
Two Shot Outside DMV In Berkeley County
(Berkeley County, SC) --Police are investigating after a shooting outside of a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office in Berkeley County. It happened at the Ladson DMV Tuesday afternoon. Two people were shot after an altercation, but details on their conditions are unknown. Officials say the victims were likely...
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating armed robbery at North Charleston gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a gas station. Deputies say a man entered the Parker’s Kitchen on Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning armed with a handgun. A victim told deputies...
Police investigating serious crash between bicyclist and car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a serious crash that happened late Tuesday night on Ashley River Road involving a car and bicycle. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while traveling southbound on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m., causing life-threatening injuries to the cyclist. The […]
Search continues for man accused of shooting two people at the Ladson DMV
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The search is on for a man accused of shooting two people at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Ladson. It all stemmed from an argument that allegedly took place outside of the DMV office around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday before moving inside the building. One person, who deputies […]
live5news.com
Deputies searching for Colleton Co. man accused of shooting man, fleeing in victim’s vehicle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The...
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
live5news.com
Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle vs. vehicle crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant man as the victim of a Saturday night crash. David Dingle died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened around...
Charleston mayor seeks gun reform after shooting injures 5
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.” “We can […]
counton2.com
Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
abcnews4.com
CPD responds to 'alleged bank robbery' on Folly Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say they responded to an "alleged bank robbery" on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Police alerted the public to avoid the area of Pinnacle Bank just after 10:45 a.m. According to CPD, an unidentified male suspect gave a teller a note demanding money. The...
live5news.com
Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
live5news.com
Man to face 2nd murder charge after shooting victim confirmed to be pregnant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman has been charged with a second count of murder after authorities learned the victim was pregnant, police say. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self, 25, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of...
WJCL
South Carolina Boat Fire: Child, 3 adults injured, taken to hospital
A child and three adults were injured Monday when a boat caught fire in South Carolina. Crews said they were called about 2 p.m. to the Johnny Causey boat ramp under the Highway 17 ICW Bridge in North Charleston. Fire officials said when they arrived, they found one boat in...
13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
iheart.com
44-yr-old man’s body recovered near James Island yacht club
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night. Guardsmen from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah found the body of a 44-year-old man Monday morning. Crews from Coast Guard Sector Charleston recovered the body near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m.
