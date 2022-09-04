Game recap: Florida State Seminoles defeat LSU Tigers after crazy finish

NEW ORLEANS – Now is the time for the Florida State football team to really be tested.

To begin their football season last Saturday, the Seminoles cruised to a 47-7 win over FCS program Duquesne in a "Week Zero" matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU (1-0) faces a much more formidable foe Sunday in LSU as part of the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, a neutral-site matchup being held here at the Superdome.

The Tigers meanwhile begin their 2022 season with the Seminoles. It's game one for first-year LSU head coach Brian Kelly, his coordinators in Mike Denbrock (offense) and Matt House (defense), and 16 new transfers.

Kelly played coy this week about publicly naming a starting quarterback, citing a competitive advantage as his reason for that decision. New Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier competed for the starting job.

11:15 p.m. | FSU downs LSU after blocked extra point

FSU defeated LSU 24-23 after safety Shyheim Brown blocked an extra point with no time remaining in the game.

10:15 p.m. | FSU still in the lead heading into final quarter

Fitzgerald connected on a 25-yard field goal before FSU and LSU traded touchdowns, giving the Seminoles a 17-10 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jordan Travis threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter. Despite taking a brutal hit from defensive lineman Ali Gaye, which resulted in a targeting penalty, Travis delivered a perfect deep ball. Wilson also impressed on the play, bringing in the pass with one hand.

Then the Tigers quickly marched down the field after the Seminoles were called for roughing the passer and defensive pass interference penalties. Running back Noah Cain barreled through the end zone on a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line to cap that 11-play, 82-yard drive.

9:05 p.m. | FSU heads into halftime with a 7-3 advantage over LSU

FSU had quite the trick play to take a 7-3 lead over LSU.

Quarterback Jordan Travis connected with wide receiver Ontaria Wilson on a 39-yard touchdown pass with 13:00 left in the second quarter. The play started with Travis handing the ball off to running back Treshaun Ward, who tossed it to wide receiver Mycah Pittman on a reverse. Then Pittman pitched the ball back to Travis.

The Seminoles were on the money on third down in the first half, converting 6 of 9 such opportunities. Travis completed 9 of 15 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and leads FSU in rushing with 26 yards on five carries.

Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels was highly effective as a runner, tallying 75 yards on 11 rush attempts. But the Seminoles impressively held top LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte to zero catches. Daniels only threw for 47 yards on 7 of 10 passing.

The FSU special teams units made a couple impressive plays in the second quarter. Defensive end Jared Verse blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt from the Tigers. Tight end Wyatt Rector later recovered a muffed punt by LSU on the opponent 16-yard line.

But the Seminoles failed to capitalize on that turnover. They went for it on a fourth-and-2 from the 8-yard line but did not convert.

8:20 p.m. | LSU leaves first quarter with 3-0 lead over FSU

LSU heads into the second quarter with a 3-0 lead.

FSU managed to overcome a disastrous start to the game. Seminole kicker Ryan Fitzgerald sent the opening kickoff out of bounds, which gave the Tigers solid field position. One play later, and LSU had the ball at the FSU 25-yard line.

But the Seminoles forced a stop and held the Tigers to a 36-yard field goal.

Fitzgerald missed a 47-yard field goal on the ensuing drive, but the FSU offense moved the ball well. Quarterback Jordan Travis looked decisive and helped the Seminoles convert four of their first five third-down opportunities.

6:45 p.m. | LSU wins opening coin toss, elects to receive

LSU won the opening coin toss and elected to receive.

Even though this game is being played in New Orleans, the atmosphere has the feel of a true neutral site game. The sellout crowd seems close to an even split.

5:30 p.m. | Omarion Cooper, Johnny Wilson among players dressed out

Cornerback Omarion Wilson and receiver Johnny Wilson are among the players dressed out. Both players missed last week's opener against Duquesne.

Center Maurice Smith and receiver Ontaria Wilson are both are dressed out after missing last week's game. Offensive lineman Bless Harris still has a sling around his right arm and is in street clothes. Receiver Ja'Khi Douglas is not dressed out. He

5:10 p.m. | Pregame warmup watching

FSU players have come onto the field and are warming up without pads in the South end zone. LSU players are also out warming up without pads in the North end zone.

Seminole offensive lineman Bless Harris is in street clothes with a sling around his right arm. Cornerback Omarion Cooper is warming up. He missed the Duquesne opener.

