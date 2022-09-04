ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football lands 4-star CB Zion Ferguson. Here's what to know

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS - Four-star cornerback Zion Ferguson has committed to LSU football, he announced on Twitter Sunday.

Ferguson is the No. 16 cornerback and No. 169 player in the nation from the Class of 2024, per 247Sports Composite. He attends Grayson High School and is the No. 31 recruit in Georgia.

At 6-foot and 161 pounds, Ferguson's primary recruiters are wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton and defensive analyst Bobby Barham.

Ferguson also had offers from Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas and Florida State.

He is teammates with four-star athlete Joseph Stone who committed to LSU from July. He is also from the Class of 2024. Stone is the No. 114 player and No. 14 athlete in the nation.

LSU has the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation following Ferguson's commitment. He joins four-star safety Maurice Williams, four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway, three-star linebacker Xavier Atkins and Stone in the class.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

#Lsu Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Lsu Football Lands#Grayson High School#Jayden Daniels To#Lsu Football Scouting#Stone
