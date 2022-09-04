ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Montgomery Advertiser

Montgomery police investigate fatal shooting

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1GaT_0hi9DzuE00

Montgomery police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

Police and firemedics went to the 800 block of Airbase Boulevard at 12:02 a.m., said Capt. Jarrett Williams, a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department. They found one man who was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Another man, with non-life threatening injuries, went to a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. Police believe the two shootings are related.

There have been no arrests and no other information was released.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

Comments / 4

Tameshia Vinson
3d ago

I'm from Montgomery it people live here make the hometown looked bad out side of Africa American I'm praying hard stopped all this shoot going on it so scary for us go out side or go places I ordered online these store employees something else

Reply
4
Richard Bell
2d ago

you know I've lived in Montgomery most my life! it's sad when a Mayor address how he is going to Do this and do that! hey Mayor how about trying to stop this Wild Wild West BS!.. that should be ON your number 1 list priority!.. MMSA I mean elections for mayor are coming up soon! concerned citizen!

Reply
2
Related
AL.com

Man fatally shot Monday night in Montgomery, police say

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot Monday night. Officers and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Percy Drive around 10:40 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Capt. Saba Coleman with Montgomery police. Officers found the victim, 31-year-old...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Montgomery overnight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking for person who hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle early Wednesday. Police found the victim on the East South Boulevard service road near Ivy Lane at about 2:50 a.m. Maj. Saba Coleman said the vehicle drove off before officers arrived.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman charged in death of a Montgomery man

Montgomery police have arrested and charged a woman in the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery man. Officers were called out to a local hospital on Monday just before 7 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been stabbed. Once on the scene, they found, 25-year-old Tony Taylor, with...
WSFA

1 dead in Monday night shooting near downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday night near downtown Montgomery. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Percy Street around 10:40 p.m. where they found the victim, later identified as Takata Floyd.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Montgomery Advertiser
AL.com

Montgomery woman charged in fatal stabbing of 25-year-old

Montgomery police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for murder after a stabbing death on Monday morning. Court documents say Celine Dion Harris of Montgomery is charged in the death of Tony Taylor of Montgomery, who was also 25. The incident happened at 7:07 a.m. on Turner Place, a street lined with apartment buildings off the Atlanta Highway. Taylor was stabbed with a knife.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Six years later, Rickem Samuels’ murder remains unsolved

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rickem Samuels’s mother, Ericka Davis, remembers her son as a good kid. Smart, respectful, and hardworking. All of that was taken away from her when he disappeared. “Rickem had a heart of gold,” Ericka Davis said. “I can’t even remember a time in Rickem’s life...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wfft.com

Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama, according to prosecutors

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with capital murder in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son in rural central Alabama has admitted killing the two. Tallapoosa County authorities made the statement about 37-year-old José Paulino Pascual-Reyes in a court document filed Tuesday. They're asking a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found at a home where hacked-up body parts were found in August. Authorities say the dismembered bodies were discovered after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity at the mobile home. She was the daughter of the woman.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

Prattville police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian. Police say a 23-year-old Prattville man died at a hospital after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at around 7:28PM Sunday. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released. Police...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Mississippi Murder Suspect Captured in Dallas Co.

A Mississippi murder suspect that’s been on the run from authorities — is captured in Dallas County. District Attorney Michael Jackson says — 22 year old Edward Bush, Jr. was captured — early Sunday morning. He says Bush was caught on Highway 80 — between Selma and Marion Junction.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities

Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Selma woman killed in one-car crash in Dallas County Saturday night

A Selma woman was killed late Saturday night after her car struck a signpost and a tree, a representative with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported Sunday. Tamica L. Donaldson, 42, was fatally injured in the crash, which happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Troopers said the 2016 Nissan Altima Donaldson was driving hit a signpost, then a tree, and that she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
SELMA, AL
wvasfm.org

Montgomery Police Department hosts promotion ceremony

Family, friends and community members packed City Hall in Montgomery for the promotion ceremony hosted by the Montgomery Police Department. Nearly 30 officers received promotions including police major, captain, sergeant and corporal. Chief of Police Darryl Albert says he’s proud of the department’s accomplishments. Mayor Steven Reed also praised the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Juvenile Hit by Vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a girl was hit by a vehicle on Carter Hill Road. Police say the girl, whose age wasn’t released, was hit in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road at about 7:46AM today. That’s not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School, though police did not say whether there was a connection to either school.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday. According to Montgomery police, the shooting took place at 7:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Dillworth Road. At the scene, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken from the scene...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled, according to an updated release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Amanda Minor, 39, had last been seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Dark Corners Road in...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy