Alabama State

WSFA

First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend. It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Occasional rain headlines the forecast each day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mix of clouds, sun and occasional rain will unfold each afternoon across the state of Alabama for the foreseeable future. It won’t rain on everyone, it won’t rain all day, but scattered rain and thunderstorms will occasionally bring a quick downpour to your location. The best chance of rain comes each afternoon and evening, with the coverage of rain generally decreasing after sunset. The silver lining? Additional clouds and nearby rain will keep temperatures below normal for most of the next seven days.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Flood Watch for north Alabama today; wet pattern continues

RADAR CHECK: Rain is fairly widespread early this morning over parts of North and West Alabama as an unsettled, wet pattern persists. A flood watch is in effect today for areas north of a line from Reform to Clanton to Opelika, roughly the northern half of the state. Showers are possible over South Alabama as well this afternoon, but they should be fewer in number there.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
alabamawx.com

Flood Watch Issued for North and Central Alabama

NWS Offices in Birmingham and Huntsville have issued flash flood watches that will be in effect through 7 p.m. tomorrow night. In the Birmingham County Warning Area, the watch includes Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston Counties.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WXII 12

Flood threat continues in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
nowhabersham.com

Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia

The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
AL.com

Drone experts in Alabama test disaster response from the sky

University of Alabama in Huntsville nursing student Sara Lin stood on a north Alabama hill Tuesday morning with nothing in sight but a distant farmhouse. Her eyes focused on a cotton field. A black box-like aircraft appeared from behind a tree line below and moved Lin’s way. Helicopter-like blades on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS

