MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mix of clouds, sun and occasional rain will unfold each afternoon across the state of Alabama for the foreseeable future. It won’t rain on everyone, it won’t rain all day, but scattered rain and thunderstorms will occasionally bring a quick downpour to your location. The best chance of rain comes each afternoon and evening, with the coverage of rain generally decreasing after sunset. The silver lining? Additional clouds and nearby rain will keep temperatures below normal for most of the next seven days.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO