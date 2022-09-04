Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend. It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.
WSFA
A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
WSFA
First Alert: Occasional rain headlines the forecast each day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mix of clouds, sun and occasional rain will unfold each afternoon across the state of Alabama for the foreseeable future. It won’t rain on everyone, it won’t rain all day, but scattered rain and thunderstorms will occasionally bring a quick downpour to your location. The best chance of rain comes each afternoon and evening, with the coverage of rain generally decreasing after sunset. The silver lining? Additional clouds and nearby rain will keep temperatures below normal for most of the next seven days.
Severe weather hitting many U.S. states this Labor Day
Severe weather is impacting many areas across the U.S. this Labor Day, with heavy rain soaking states from Alabama to Rhode Island. More than 78 million people remain under flood watch. The extreme weather comes at the end of a turbulent summer for travel.Sept. 5, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Flood Watch for north Alabama today; wet pattern continues
RADAR CHECK: Rain is fairly widespread early this morning over parts of North and West Alabama as an unsettled, wet pattern persists. A flood watch is in effect today for areas north of a line from Reform to Clanton to Opelika, roughly the northern half of the state. Showers are possible over South Alabama as well this afternoon, but they should be fewer in number there.
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing...
fox5atlanta.com
Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamawx.com
Flood Watch Issued for North and Central Alabama
NWS Offices in Birmingham and Huntsville have issued flash flood watches that will be in effect through 7 p.m. tomorrow night. In the Birmingham County Warning Area, the watch includes Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston Counties.
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in...
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
wfxg.com
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
WXII 12
Flood threat continues in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
WYFF4.com
Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
nowhabersham.com
Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia
The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
Drone experts in Alabama test disaster response from the sky
University of Alabama in Huntsville nursing student Sara Lin stood on a north Alabama hill Tuesday morning with nothing in sight but a distant farmhouse. Her eyes focused on a cotton field. A black box-like aircraft appeared from behind a tree line below and moved Lin’s way. Helicopter-like blades on...
Tips for living alongside alligators in Alabama
Alligator sightings are becoming more common in Alabama — so it's important to know what to do when one is spotted or how to avoid them altogether.
alreporter.com
Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent
Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
Comments / 0