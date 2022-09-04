ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Irish Festival held at Sons of Erin for Labor Day weekend

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2qmX_0hi9DFkA00

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Festivals celebrating unique cultures are so much a part of Labor Day weekend traditions here in the Pioneer Valley.

At the Westfield home of the Sons of Erin, families gathered Sunday for a day of celebration. Music and food were the attractions, but above all, Irish pride was the focus.

Karen Casey of the Sons of Erin told 22News, “I’m really pleased with the turnout, there are a lot of people here, It’s a great event.”

Attending the Irish Festival at the Sons of Erin meant music, singing, and the opportunity to mingle with friends.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield, MA
Sports
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Westfield, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
MassLive.com

Festa celebration in Ludlow ends with fun, rain (photos)

What do you get when you combine the custard of a crème brûléee and a flakey croissant? The authentic Pasteis De Nata pastry served by Ludlow native Joey Batista. Batista, owner of Joey Bats Cafe, is one of dozens of vendors who served up food, played music or ran rides during the five-day Our Lady of Fatima’s Festa celebration held in Ludlow over the Labor Day weekend.
LUDLOW, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Casey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Labor Day Weekend#Irish#Nexstar Media Inc
MassLive.com

Three County Fair in Northampton has school bus demolition derby, racing pigs (photos)

Thousands of visitors packed the Northampton fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend for the Three County Fair, which concludes its annual run on Monday. Monday’s activities are to include a variety of youth exhibits including the Melha Shriner clowns, an enduro and school bus demolition derby, the Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs, games of skill and chance and plenty of thrill and casual rides for all ages.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WUPE

The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away

James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Springfield, Northampton considered some of the most ‘underrated’ travel destinations by CNN — but get classified as Central Massachusetts

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Trail helped land two Western Massachusetts cities on CNN’s list of the most underrated travel destinations in the United States. However, Pioneer Valley locals may take issue with the news network’s decision to classify the Western Massachusetts cities as “Central Massachusetts.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy