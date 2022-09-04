ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmont grad McBride soars to SportsCenter Top 10

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

(WANE) – From Bellmont High School, to Belmont University, Rachel McBride is known for flying all over the volleyball court.

During a recent match against Washington State, the libero flew into the team’s bench to keep a ball in play. McBride’s hustle also earned her a shout-out on the SportsCenter Top 10 .

McBride is currently in the middle of her junior season with Belmont.

