Bellmont grad McBride soars to SportsCenter Top 10
(WANE) – From Bellmont High School, to Belmont University, Rachel McBride is known for flying all over the volleyball court.
During a recent match against Washington State, the libero flew into the team’s bench to keep a ball in play. McBride’s hustle also earned her a shout-out on the SportsCenter Top 10 .
McBride is currently in the middle of her junior season with Belmont.
