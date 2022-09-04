Two senior Liverpool midfielders left out of Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League squad as 17-year-old prospect makes the cut

Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
'I Don't Think He Has Done Enough' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Defender To Be Dropped Against Napoli
Jurgen Klopp could make changes to his defence for the Champions League visit to Napoli on Wednesday according to a former England international.
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Is Not Spending More Time On The Wing For Liverpool
Egyptian has just two goals from Reds opening six matches.
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers fresh blow as Napoli become latest team to rubbish transfer talks for Man Utd star
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been left further red-faced following a public snub from Napoli. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to leave Manchester United this summer but failed to find a club willing to take him on. Serie A big boys Napoli were said to be in discussions to sign Ronaldo...
Former Italy Star Claims Erling Haaland Isn't Manchester City's Best Striker
Ex-Italy and Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano has claimed Erling Haaland is not Man City's best striker, despite comparing him to Adriano and Christian Vieri.
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Called' Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
According to a recent report, Jurgen Klopp had a call with French star Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window, hoping to lure the midfielder to Liverpool before he made his move to the Spanish giants. The Anfield side has been recently struggling massively with fitness issues in the middle...
LFCTR Fans Choose: Liverpool's Starting Striker Against Napoli | Champions League
So far this season, Jurgen Klopp has given starts to both Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino, the latter impressing the most. Diogo Jota returned from injury at the weekend but failed to make an impact. The Reds have only won two of their six matches so far in the league,...
Napoli Thrash Liverpool In Record-Equaling Champions League Result
Defensively, Liverpool were atrocious. Virgil van Dijk and James Milner conceded a penalty each inside the opening 17 minutes.
Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick
Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not playing as a team and need to reinvent themselves after defeat to Napoli
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not playing as a team at the moment following their chastening 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League - and has urged his side to "reinvent" themselves quickly. The Reds got their Champions League group stage campaign off to the worst possible start in...
‘Embarrassing’ ‘Fans will turn’ – Journalists savage ‘shambolic’ Liverpool first-half performance against Napoli
Liverpool’s first-half performance against Napoli has rightfully attracted a host of criticism from fans and commentators alike after the Reds went three goals down before the half-time whistle in Naples. Lacking any kind of presence in the middle of the park, defending poorly and failing to threaten in the...
Match Preview: Napoli v Liverpool | Champions League
Liverpool take on Napoli in Naples this evening in the first match week of their Uefa Champions League group campaign
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
'I Think He Will Play' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Debut For Arthur Melo Against Napoli
Former England international thinks Jurgen Klopp will throw on loan midfielder straight into action in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Frustrated Jurgen Klopp vows to ‘reinvent’ Liverpool after Napoli nightmare and fears rivals will be ‘laughing’ at them
FRUSTRATED Jurgen Klopp has vowed to "reinvent" his Liverpool squad after they were embarrassed by Napoli in their Champions League opener. The Reds were on the receiving end of their joint-biggest defeat in the competition, losing to the Italian side 4-1, and found themselves trailing by three goals at half-time.
Guinea National Team Call Up Liverpool Naby Keita Despite Injury
Liverpool FC - Midfielder Naby Keita has been recently called up by Guinea national team manager Kaba Diawara, as the African side face two important friendlies this month. Jurgen Klopp is currently facing yet another stumbling block in his seventh season as Liverpool manager, this time having a number of injuries in his midfield.
Watch: Former colleagues Mo Salah and Luciano Spalletti share embrace after Napoli’s big victory over Liverpool
It’s always good to see when two former colleagues can still interact in a positive way and that seems to very much be the case with Mo Salah and Luciano Spalletti. The pair worked together at Roma and made time to have a loving embrace, after Napoli delivered a stunning victory over Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp Hints At How Arthur Melo Could Be Used By Liverpool Against Napoli
Klopp gives indication of Brazilian's fitness levels ahead of Champions League encounter.
