Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Antony responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s standing ovation after Man Utd goal and brands team-mate his ‘idol’
MANCHESTER UNITED star Antony has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's standing ovation as he celebrated his goal. The Brazilian was congratulated by the 37-year-old after he scored on his United debut in the win over Arsenal. Antony was substituted off after 58 minutes and replaced by Ronaldo who smiled at him.
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak
MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
'I Don't Think He Has Done Enough' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Defender To Be Dropped Against Napoli
Jurgen Klopp could make changes to his defence for the Champions League visit to Napoli on Wednesday according to a former England international.
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
‘I’ve not seen the same Mo since’ – Souness claims Salah has been rattled by Man Utd ‘butcher’ Lisandro Martinez
LIVERPOOL star Mohamed Salah hasn't been the same player since he was rattled by Lisandro Martinez during the defeat to Manchester United two weeks ago. That is the opinion of Reds icon Graeme Souness who believes the Egypt international has looked a shell of himself since the 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
Fans are all saying the same thing as footage of Cristiano Ronaldo geeing up Man Utd stars after Arsenal goal emerges
FANS are all saying the same thing after a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo geeing up his Manchester United teammates has gone viral. The footage shows the 37-year-old trying to motivate United's stars after they conceded to Arsenal yesterday. With the game level at 1-1, Ronaldo is spotted having words with...
Robert Lewandowski ‘has termination clause included in £216k-a-week contract’ as Barcelona deal is broken down
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI'S £216,000-a-week Barcelona contract has a termination clause inserted, according to reports. But his wages CHANGE every season throughout his four-year stay at the club. Lewandowski, 34, joined Barca from Bayern Munich in a £42.5million transfer this summer after declaring his desire to quit the German champions.
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
Gabriel Jesus fumes at Man Utd defeat as Arsenal were ‘so much better’ and tells team-mates to become ‘killers’
GABRIEL JESUS is adamant Arsenal were ‘so much better’ than Manchester United despite defeat - and they need to quickly shake off the frustration. The Premier League leaders came into Sunday’s game at Old Trafford on a run of five straight victories and dominated large parts. But...
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers fresh blow as Napoli become latest team to rubbish transfer talks for Man Utd star
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been left further red-faced following a public snub from Napoli. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to leave Manchester United this summer but failed to find a club willing to take him on. Serie A big boys Napoli were said to be in discussions to sign Ronaldo...
Marcelo is given an incredible welcome by Olympiacos fans as the former Real Madrid defender is wowed by the deafening atmosphere with his family on the pitch
Marcelo was given a hero's welcome by Olympiacos supporters as he was presented in front of a crowd of around 20,000 fans on Monday evening. The fans chanted and lit flares as the new signing made his way onto the field at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the port of Piraeus.
Manchester United Vs. Real Sociedad Line-up Prediction | Cristiano Ronaldo To Return
This is our starting line-up prediction for Manchester United's game against Real Sociedad in the Europa League at Old Trafford this Thursday - with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to return.
Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by Football Association
Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle's Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association after an incident during the Reds' 2-1 win on 31 August. Member's of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner. The pair have been charged with improper behaviour. Achterberg, Liverpool's goalkeeping coach,...
LFCTR Fans Choose: Liverpool's Starting Striker Against Napoli | Champions League
So far this season, Jurgen Klopp has given starts to both Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino, the latter impressing the most. Diogo Jota returned from injury at the weekend but failed to make an impact. The Reds have only won two of their six matches so far in the league,...
