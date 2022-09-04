Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. When he was five years old, Bakeer Ganesharatnam packed his bags, set to move 4,000 miles away from his home in Sri Lanka to Stuttgart, Germany. Like in most academic curricula in the West, Ganesharatnam grew up attending mandatory physical education classes. He enjoyed basketball, soccer, fencing and table tennis, but volleyball caught his eye. He noticed the necessity for teamwork and selflessness and how each player on the court touched the ball.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO