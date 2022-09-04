ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Marching Band jazzes up home opener

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year.

Ohio State beats Notre Dame, 21-10

The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 season.

Watch the full show in the video player above.

