ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin vaccine providers prepare to administer updated COVID-19 booster

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vaccine providers are preparing to administer the newest COVID-19 booster shots that target the latest variant strains. The bivalent shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections. Hy-Vee revealed Tuesday night that...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

UW Health highlights mental health advocacy for National Suicide Prevention Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To honor National Suicide Prevention Week, UW Health is reminding everyone that there is help available if you or someone you know is struggling. In July, the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number (988) dropped. It was created to help provide an effective alternative to 911, with the new number allowing callers to talk to trained crisis counselors 24/7.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Madison, WI
Vaccines
Madison, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

Edgewood College solidifies new site for athletics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College announced the acquisition of a property in Fitchburg that will become the new home for Eagle Athletics and student recreation and wellness. The site was formerly a part of the O’Brien family; the family chose Edgewood College as their next choice of owners of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison area Lawmakers support UW Health Nurses at LaborFest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health Nurses spent Labor Day hosting a press conference at LaborFest, featuring several area lawmakers throwing their support behind the nurses as they continue to push for union recognition. Nurses for the health system voted at the end of August to go on strike in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Goodman Center announces free child care for staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Goodman Center announced Tuesday that it will be offering free child care for staff. The free child care is available to both full and part-time employees, in addition to other benefits the Center offers. “Families are facing tough times right now, and our staff...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New student convocation welcomes the largest UW-Madison freshman class

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison held a new student convocation for incoming freshmen and transfer students on Tuesday. This year’s freshman class is expected to be the largest in history with more than 8,000 freshman and 1,100 transfers. Students were greeted by the band, Bucky Badger and the university’s new chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Labor Day#Clinic#General Health#Medical Services#Laborfest
nbc15.com

Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils its first Rainbow Street Crossing. The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Madison students return to the classroom for fall semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Coming off of the first Badger football win of the season, it’s back to school for Badgers at UW Madison Wednesday. The class of 2026 making their debut appearance in classrooms for the fall semester. There are a myriad of first day events happening around campus...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

9 recommendations offered to improve equity, inclusion at Henry Vilas Zoo after evaluation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recommendations to improve equity and inclusion at the Henry Vilas Zoo were released Tuesday after an evaluation conducted with a research firm. Dane County Board of Supervisors contracted with Keen Independent Research at the end of 2021. Their goal was to understand better who is using the zoo, who is not visiting the zoo and what barriers they face, and identify solutions to those barriers.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
nbc15.com

What does special education policy look like in the Badger state?

Dane County Sheriff candidate files lawsuit against Dane County Sheriff's Office. The Republican candidate for Dane County sheriff has filed a lawsuit against the office he is hoping to lead. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Dane County Regional Airport announced the addition of a new route to Las Vegas,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Scam callers are pretending to be Madison police sergeants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are warning citizens to be on the lookout for scam callers pretending to be MPD sergeants and requesting money to remedy a missed court appearance. Officers received information from someone who had received one of these calls. According to the citizen, the scammer claimed...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of two men convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a Madison couple who were discovered at the UW Arboretum will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of being released, a Dane Co. judge ruled. Khari Sanford returned to the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

USS Beloit crew meets World War II veterans in ship’s namesake

With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school lunches to students nationwide expired. DHS discusses updated COVID-19 recommendations. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. As the fall season approaches, cold and flu concerns...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating after reports of bomb threat at State St. Target

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street received a call of an alleged bomb threat Monday evening, prompting them to evacuate the store. Officials arrived at the department store shortly before 7 p.m., and quickly secured the area and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Streets to close around Madison for Ironman Triathlon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the Ironman Triathlon taking place on Sept. 11, several streets will be closed around Madison throughout the day during the running and biking portion of the race. The Ironman Triathlon begins at 6:45 a.m. and is estimated to last until midnight. The race consists...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy