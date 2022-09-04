Read full article on original website
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Dane Co. health officials await updated COVID-19 booster shipment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Out with the old and in with the new. Dane County health officials are preparing to receive the first doses of the new COVID-19 booster shots, but that also means most people can’t get the old one anymore. Public Health Madison and Dane County told...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin vaccine providers prepare to administer updated COVID-19 booster
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vaccine providers are preparing to administer the newest COVID-19 booster shots that target the latest variant strains. The bivalent shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections. Hy-Vee revealed Tuesday night that...
nbc15.com
UW Health highlights mental health advocacy for National Suicide Prevention Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To honor National Suicide Prevention Week, UW Health is reminding everyone that there is help available if you or someone you know is struggling. In July, the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number (988) dropped. It was created to help provide an effective alternative to 911, with the new number allowing callers to talk to trained crisis counselors 24/7.
nbc15.com
Blessed Carlo Acutis Academy opens, first virtual high school for Diocese of Madison
UW Health highlights mental health advocacy for National Suicide Prevention Week. To honor National Suicide Prevention Week, UW Health is reminding everyone that there is help available if you or someone you know is struggling.
Edgewood College solidifies new site for athletics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College announced the acquisition of a property in Fitchburg that will become the new home for Eagle Athletics and student recreation and wellness. The site was formerly a part of the O’Brien family; the family chose Edgewood College as their next choice of owners of...
nbc15.com
Madison area Lawmakers support UW Health Nurses at LaborFest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health Nurses spent Labor Day hosting a press conference at LaborFest, featuring several area lawmakers throwing their support behind the nurses as they continue to push for union recognition. Nurses for the health system voted at the end of August to go on strike in...
nbc15.com
Goodman Center announces free child care for staff
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Goodman Center announced Tuesday that it will be offering free child care for staff. The free child care is available to both full and part-time employees, in addition to other benefits the Center offers. “Families are facing tough times right now, and our staff...
nbc15.com
New student convocation welcomes the largest UW-Madison freshman class
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison held a new student convocation for incoming freshmen and transfer students on Tuesday. This year’s freshman class is expected to be the largest in history with more than 8,000 freshman and 1,100 transfers. Students were greeted by the band, Bucky Badger and the university’s new chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.
Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils its first Rainbow Street Crossing. The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for...
nbc15.com
UW Madison students return to the classroom for fall semester
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Coming off of the first Badger football win of the season, it’s back to school for Badgers at UW Madison Wednesday. The class of 2026 making their debut appearance in classrooms for the fall semester. There are a myriad of first day events happening around campus...
nbc15.com
9 recommendations offered to improve equity, inclusion at Henry Vilas Zoo after evaluation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recommendations to improve equity and inclusion at the Henry Vilas Zoo were released Tuesday after an evaluation conducted with a research firm. Dane County Board of Supervisors contracted with Keen Independent Research at the end of 2021. Their goal was to understand better who is using the zoo, who is not visiting the zoo and what barriers they face, and identify solutions to those barriers.
nbc15.com
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school lunches to students nationwide expired. This school year, families will need to fill out the paperwork once again. Education officials say this marks a major change as the applications were not required since 2019.
What does special education policy look like in the Badger state?
Dane County Sheriff candidate files lawsuit against Dane County Sheriff's Office. The Republican candidate for Dane County sheriff has filed a lawsuit against the office he is hoping to lead.
nbc15.com
MPD: Scam callers are pretending to be Madison police sergeants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are warning citizens to be on the lookout for scam callers pretending to be MPD sergeants and requesting money to remedy a missed court appearance. Officers received information from someone who had received one of these calls. According to the citizen, the scammer claimed...
nbc15.com
Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of two men convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a Madison couple who were discovered at the UW Arboretum will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of being released, a Dane Co. judge ruled. Khari Sanford returned to the...
nbc15.com
USS Beloit crew meets World War II veterans in ship’s namesake
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school lunches to students nationwide expired.
nbc15.com
Laborfest celebration sees an increase of participation, more workers wanting to join unions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The South Central Federation of Labor celebrated Labor Day in Madison with Laborfest, a time for workers to come together and enjoy all the things they do, as well as be able to vocalize their issues. The South Central Federation of Labor is an umbrella organization...
nbc15.com
Dane County Sheriff candidate files lawsuit against Dane County Sheriff's Office
What does special education policy look like in the Badger state?. According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, nationwide, 15% of students are identified as needing special education resources.
nbc15.com
MPD investigating after reports of bomb threat at State St. Target
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street received a call of an alleged bomb threat Monday evening, prompting them to evacuate the store. Officials arrived at the department store shortly before 7 p.m., and quickly secured the area and...
nbc15.com
Streets to close around Madison for Ironman Triathlon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the Ironman Triathlon taking place on Sept. 11, several streets will be closed around Madison throughout the day during the running and biking portion of the race. The Ironman Triathlon begins at 6:45 a.m. and is estimated to last until midnight. The race consists...
