Michael Owen claims one Liverpool star has been ‘non-existent’ and admits one Reds defender makes him ‘nervous’

Soccer-Arteta surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel after their poor start to the season but said that is the reality managers face.
Trans Gaelic footballer Giulia Valentino: ‘I’d like to leave a legacy of inclusion’
It was the game that triggered a backlash and compelled Ireland’s Gaelic sports authorities to review whether transgender women can compete in female teams. Ireland’s first openly LGBTQ+ club, Na Gaeil Aeracha, was playing Na Fianna’s ladies E team in a minor championship at the end of July.
