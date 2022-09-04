NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees threw a team from the 90s at the Minnesota Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. Aaron Judge started the comeback from a three-run deficit with his major league-leading 55th home run and Oswaldo Cabrera capped a two-run 12th inning with a game-ending single. A 5-4 victory in Wednesday’s doubleheader opener that clinched New York’s 30th straight winning season looked somewhat like a spring training game because of the Yankees’ injury-depleted lineup. Judge (No. 99) was joined by Nos. 95 (Cabrera), 91 (shortstop Oswald Peraza), 97 (reliever Ron Marinaccio) and 90 (center fielder Estevan Florial) to give the Yankees five players with jerseys in the 90s. Winner Greg Weissert (3-0), who relieved with the bases loaded in the top half and got two straight outs, had a relatively low No. 85.

