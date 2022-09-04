ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees threw a team from the 90s at the Minnesota Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. Aaron Judge started the comeback from a three-run deficit with his major league-leading 55th home run and Oswaldo Cabrera capped a two-run 12th inning with a game-ending single. A 5-4 victory in Wednesday’s doubleheader opener that clinched New York’s 30th straight winning season looked somewhat like a spring training game because of the Yankees’ injury-depleted lineup. Judge (No. 99) was joined by Nos. 95 (Cabrera), 91 (shortstop Oswald Peraza), 97 (reliever Ron Marinaccio) and 90 (center fielder Estevan Florial) to give the Yankees five players with jerseys in the 90s. Winner Greg Weissert (3-0), who relieved with the bases loaded in the top half and got two straight outs, had a relatively low No. 85.
BRONX, NY
WMBB

Arnold girls golf team aiming for return to state

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold girls golf team is bringing back a big portion of their 2021 crew and has their eyes set on a return to state. The Marlins fell just short of a state title last year, hanging near the top of the pack until the last 20 holes of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy