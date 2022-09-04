ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

WYFF4.com

Child kidnapping suspect in custody in South Carolina, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The suspect in the kidnapping case in Greenville County last week is in custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said on Saturday, investigators identified 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones as the suspect, and, on Sunday, they learned that Jones was arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Labor Day weekend travel: What to expect

With Labor Day travel underway, crowded flights, busy roads and long hours of traffic are expected. Jonathan Small, public information officer at the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, said they aren't surprised with the turnout this time of year. "Travelers should expect to see increase crowds at airports throughout...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WYFF4.com

Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
WYFF4.com

Will fall foliage falter because of summer droughts?

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A sea of green and mist hung over Table Rock Mountain Tuesday, one of the Upstate's most traveled to attractions for breathtaking views of fall foliage. "This is the biggest tourism season for the mountains," Appalachian State biology professor, Howard Neufeld said. "So, it brings a lot of people to the mountains."
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

SC education superintendent 'alarmed', 'concerned' about some state testing results post pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she is alarmed and concerned about some results from state testing for the 2021-2022 school year. The South Carolina Department of Education released results Tuesday for the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) in Science and the South Carolina College-and Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) examinations in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics given in the elementary and middle school grade levels.
EDUCATION

