GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The suspect in the kidnapping case in Greenville County last week is in custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said on Saturday, investigators identified 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones as the suspect, and, on Sunday, they learned that Jones was arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO