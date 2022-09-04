Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Child kidnapping suspect in custody in South Carolina, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The suspect in the kidnapping case in Greenville County last week is in custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said on Saturday, investigators identified 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones as the suspect, and, on Sunday, they learned that Jones was arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
WYFF4.com
State investigators help with search for missing South Carolina man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — State investigators are assisting with the search for a missing Anderson man. Deputies said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area of Anderson around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The family said he was last seen sitting on the front porch his home. Tony...
WYFF4.com
Four-wheeler driver dies in South Carolina after hitting truck on highway, troopers say
COWPENS, S.C. — The driver of a four-wheeler died after hitting the side of a truck on an Upstate highway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
WYFF4.com
Man dressed as Michael Myers seen walking along Florida beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Over the Labor Day holiday, a man dressed as horror legend Michael Myers wandered down a Florida beach. Todd Easter claims that the masked slasher was visible from a condo building while he was at Panama City Beach early on Sunday morning. Myers has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
'You get to make a change': New S.C. law allows Pickens County Sheriff's Office to hire 18-year-old corrections officers
PICKENS, S.C. — A new law is allowing young people to make a career choice sooner. Pickens County detention officer Dylan Rice just graduated from high school in May and was wondering what his next steps would be. However, all that changed on May 23., when Gov. Henry McMaster...
WYFF4.com
Labor Day weekend travel: What to expect
With Labor Day travel underway, crowded flights, busy roads and long hours of traffic are expected. Jonathan Small, public information officer at the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, said they aren't surprised with the turnout this time of year. "Travelers should expect to see increase crowds at airports throughout...
WYFF4.com
Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
WYFF4.com
Will fall foliage falter because of summer droughts?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A sea of green and mist hung over Table Rock Mountain Tuesday, one of the Upstate's most traveled to attractions for breathtaking views of fall foliage. "This is the biggest tourism season for the mountains," Appalachian State biology professor, Howard Neufeld said. "So, it brings a lot of people to the mountains."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
SC education superintendent 'alarmed', 'concerned' about some state testing results post pandemic
GREENVILLE, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she is alarmed and concerned about some results from state testing for the 2021-2022 school year. The South Carolina Department of Education released results Tuesday for the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) in Science and the South Carolina College-and Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) examinations in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics given in the elementary and middle school grade levels.
Comments / 0